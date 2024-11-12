ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Navigates Unprecedented Festive Rush

The Indian Railways facilitated over three crore passengers on November 4. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Northern Railway has successfully navigated the unprecedented festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, setting a new record by facilitating a staggering six crore passengers during this period.

Describing the arrangements chalked out by the railway, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, said that to cater to the hike in demand, Northern Railway operated a record 3,500 special trains, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of travellers.

This was part of the larger Indian Railways’ effort, which saw the operation of 7,724 special trains nationwide, facilitating a whopping 20 crore passengers. It is noteworthy that Indian Railways facilitated over three crore passengers on November 4.

Upadhyay said, "We are proud to have successfully handled the massive festive rush, setting a new benchmark in passenger transportation. Our commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction remains unwavering. We will strive for excellence in providing efficient and hassle-free railway services."