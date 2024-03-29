Northern Railway Earns Revenue worth Rs 603.79 Crore by Selling Scrap

New Delhi: Northern Railway has earned record revenue of Rs 603.79 crore by selling scrap like rail pieces, sleepers and tie bars near railway lines.

“Northern Railway has made a new record in scrap sale. It stands at No 1 in scrap sale amongst all zonal railways and Production Units of Indian Railway by disposing off scrap worth Rs 603.79 crore in the financial year 2023-24 which is already more than the annual sale target of Rs 500 crores,” Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway, said.

Northern Railway has also the first zonal railway to achieve the milestone sale of Rs 100 crore, 200 crore, 300 crore and 400 crore in scrap sale in the current financial year, Railways said in a communiqué. Besides generating revenue from scrap, it also helps to maintain the working premises neat and tidy. Availability of scrap like rail pieces, sleepers and tie bars nearby Railway lines is a potential safety hazard, it said.

The railway took the task of disposal of abandoned structures like staff quarters, cabins, sheds and water tanks in a mission mode. This helped not only in generating revenue but also resulted in valuable space being available for better use and avoiding possible misuse of old structures by miscreants. Their quick disposal has always been a priority area and monitored at the highest level.

Scrap PSC sleepers which have accumulated in large quantity over northern railway are also being disposed of to release the valuable area for railway activities besides generating revenue Railway is poised to cleanse the system from scrap on mission mode to achieve zero scrap status and set an all-time high scrap sale record this financial year, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer said.