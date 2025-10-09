ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Announces Big Relief For Rail Passengers On Diwali-Chhath Puja Celebrations

New Delhi: With the festive season approaching, Northern Railway has taken several steps to ensure passenger convenience including introduction of a new bi-weekly express train, stoppages for several special trains, extended schedules, and improved timings for the Vande Bharat Express. All these changes will be implemented between October and December, benefiting passengers from Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

New Regular Express Service from Patna to Anand Vihar

According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, in view of the festive season, the Railways has converted the special train (03255/03256) running between Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction into a regular bi-weekly express (13251/13252). This service will run every Sunday and Thursday from Patna from December 7, 2025, and every Monday and Friday from Anand Vihar from December 8.

A view of a railway station in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

The 13251 Patna-Anand Vihar Express will depart from Patna at 10:00 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 8:35 am the next day via Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Govindpuri. The 13252 Anand Vihar-Patna Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 6:30 pm and arrive in Patna at 10:00 am. The train will feature air-conditioned, sleeper, and general class coaches. Railway officials say the new service will make travel more frequent, comfortable, and convenient for Delhi-Bihar passengers.

Extending train stoppage times during festivals