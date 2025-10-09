Northern Railway Announces Big Relief For Rail Passengers On Diwali-Chhath Puja Celebrations
The Northern Railway has announced a special new bi-weekly express train from Anand Vihar to Patna junction besides other relief measures for the festive season.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: With the festive season approaching, Northern Railway has taken several steps to ensure passenger convenience including introduction of a new bi-weekly express train, stoppages for several special trains, extended schedules, and improved timings for the Vande Bharat Express. All these changes will be implemented between October and December, benefiting passengers from Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
New Regular Express Service from Patna to Anand Vihar
According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, in view of the festive season, the Railways has converted the special train (03255/03256) running between Patna Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal-Patna Junction into a regular bi-weekly express (13251/13252). This service will run every Sunday and Thursday from Patna from December 7, 2025, and every Monday and Friday from Anand Vihar from December 8.
The 13251 Patna-Anand Vihar Express will depart from Patna at 10:00 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 8:35 am the next day via Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Junction, and Govindpuri. The 13252 Anand Vihar-Patna Express will depart from Anand Vihar at 6:30 pm and arrive in Patna at 10:00 am. The train will feature air-conditioned, sleeper, and general class coaches. Railway officials say the new service will make travel more frequent, comfortable, and convenient for Delhi-Bihar passengers.
Extending train stoppage times during festivals
In view of the increased passenger rush during the festive season, Northern Railway has decided to increase the stoppage time of several trains from 5 minutes to 10 minutes from October 12. This change will apply to trains originating from or arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal. These trains include the 04458/04457 Anand Vihar–Bhagalpur, 04096/04095 Anand Vihar–Patliputra, 04060/04059 Anand Vihar–Jaynagar, 04070/04069 Anand Vihar–Rajgir, and 04008/04007 Anand Vihar–Jogbani special trains.
According to railway officials, the stoppage times of these trains have also been extended at major stations such as Kanpur Central, Govindpuri, Chhapra, and Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh Junction. This move will provide passengers with sufficient time to board and disembark and reduce the chaos that occurs during festivals.
Vande Bharat Express timings revised
From October 10, the timings of the Jodhpur Junction–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express (26481) have also been slightly changed. This train will now arrive at Gurugram station two minutes earlier, at 12:59 PM, and depart at 1:01 PM as usual. Previously, its arrival time was 1:00 PM. According to the railway administration, this change has been made to improve the train's punctuality and operational efficiency. Passengers will benefit from improved connectivity.
Appeal to Railway Travelers
Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyaya urged passengers to check their destination and travel times on the railway's official website or app before traveling. These changes will further improve rail operations during the festive season, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and timely travel experience for passengers.
Read More: