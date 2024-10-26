ETV Bharat / bharat

Northern Railway Announces 65 Special Trains From Delhi During Diwali, Chhath Puja

New Delhi: As the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja is around the corner across the country, the Northern Railway has made special arrangements to make travel more accessible and convenient for the people.

Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said that the railways would run 65 special trains for 13 days from October 26 to November 7 from the stations of the Delhi region. These trains will make a total of 195 trips and provide about 1 lakh 20 thousand additional berths, he said.

Verma said the decision was taken to increase the comfort and convenience of the passengers during their journey during the festival season.

“Compared to last year when 59 special trains were run, this time both the number of passengers and the availability of berths are going to increase,” he said.

The Railways have announced 3,144 special trains from October 1 to October 30, out of which 85 per cent of the trains will be headed towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam, the GM said.

Operation Of Special Trains For Major Destinations

Along with the operation of these special trains, major destinations like Delhi Junction, New Delhi, and Anand Vihar Terminal will be connected to cities like Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, and Varanasi.

Apart from this, a total of 49 additional coaches will also be added to major trains during this period, which will further increase the facilities for passengers.

This time a total of 1,70,434 additional berths will be arranged, which will be more than 1,48,750 berths last year.

Some of the arrangements and facilities are listed here