Northern Railway Announces 65 Special Trains From Delhi During Diwali, Chhath Puja

New Delhi: As the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja is around the corner across the country, the Northern Railway has made special arrangements to make travel more accessible and convenient for the people.
Northern Railway General Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said that the railways would run 65 special trains for 13 days from October 26 to November 7 from the stations of the Delhi region. These trains will make a total of 195 trips and provide about 1 lakh 20 thousand additional berths, he said.
Verma said the decision was taken to increase the comfort and convenience of the passengers during their journey during the festival season.
“Compared to last year when 59 special trains were run, this time both the number of passengers and the availability of berths are going to increase,” he said.
The Railways have announced 3,144 special trains from October 1 to October 30, out of which 85 per cent of the trains will be headed towards Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam, the GM said.
Operation Of Special Trains For Major Destinations
Along with the operation of these special trains, major destinations like Delhi Junction, New Delhi, and Anand Vihar Terminal will be connected to cities like Patna, Danapur, Muzaffarpur, and Varanasi.
Apart from this, a total of 49 additional coaches will also be added to major trains during this period, which will further increase the facilities for passengers.
This time a total of 1,70,434 additional berths will be arranged, which will be more than 1,48,750 berths last year.
Some of the arrangements and facilities are listed here
Crowd Management At Delhi Railway Stations
For the convenience of passengers on Diwali and Chhath Puja, four important trains 12566 Bihar Sampark Kranti, 12394 Sampoorna Kranti, 12554 Vaishali, and 12802 Purushottam Express will be run from platform number 16 of New Delhi Railway Station. This will make it easier for passengers to reach their scheduled destination directly.
Better Entry Gate
For the first time, a new entry gate has been built on platform number 16 for orderly and safe entry of unreserved passengers. This entry gate will allow passengers to queue without any difficulty, which will reduce congestion, and passengers will be able to reach the platform easily.
Mini-Control Rooms
A well-equipped mini-control room will be set up at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar Terminal, and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, manned by designated staff from all departments. This will enable engineers, security officers, and other staff to actively monitor the situation and take prompt action as required.
Queue Management
The queue of passengers will be controlled at key locations by RPF and commercial staff to ensure orderly entry into unreserved coaches. This measure will ensure that passengers get the opportunity to board the train without any difficulty.
Deployment of Special Duty Officer
Special Duty Officers (SDOs) will be deployed at New Delhi, Delhi, and Anand Vihar terminal stations during peak hours. These officers will be present to control the crowd and resolve passenger problems immediately.
