Northern Railway Adds Special Trains For Bihar And MP Travellers: Details Here

New Delhi: Northern Railway announced the extension of trips and routes of special trains, keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and the extra crowd, officials said. The move would provide extra convenience to the passengers of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The Indian Railways has also released the details of two trains, including timing and stoppage so that people can plan their journey and book tickets. According to the schedule, the Chhapra Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal Unreserved Special Train (05317/05318) will make four trips.

Train number 05317 will run from Chhapra on July 5 and July 12, while train number 05318 will run from Anand Vihar Terminal from July 6 to July 13. It will leave from Chhapra at 12:30 pm and reach Anand Vihar at 7:45 pm the next evening. The train will depart from Anand Vihar at 10:00 am and reach Chhapra at 3:00 pm the next afternoon, per the officials.

This train will make stoppages at Siwan Junction, Deoria Sadar, Gorakhpur Junction, Basti, Gonda Junction, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly Junction, and Moradabad Junction.

Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that this train will play an important role in handling the seasonal crowd. “It will be especially beneficial for those coming to Delhi from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” he said.

Temporary extension of Intercity Express to Gwalior

The Railways has also decided to temporarily extend the New Delhi-Agra Cantt Intercity Express to Gwalior Junction to provide relief to the passengers on the occasion of Govardhan Parikrama and Guru Purnima Mela. This arrangement will remain from July 5 to July 12.

According to the chief PRO, train number 14212 will run from New Delhi to Gwalior Junction, and on return, it will run from Gwalior Junction to New Delhi.

“Train number 14212 will depart from New Delhi to Gwalior Junction at 5:40 pm and will reach Gwalior Junction at 11:45 pm. Similarly, train number 14211 will depart from Gwalior Junction at 01:00 pm and reach New Delhi at 10:00 am,” he said.

Upadhyay said that this expansion would provide great relief to the devotees and tourists going to the fair.

Passengers from Agra, Dholpur, Morena, and Gwalior will get the benefit of direct connectivity. Along with this, the Railways has appealed to the passengers to check the timetable and stoppage information while planning the journey.

For any help, contact Railway Helpline 139, or you can also get help from the https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in website and the NTES app.