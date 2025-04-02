ETV Bharat / bharat

Northeast Witnessing Increase In Domestic And Foreign Tourist Inflow: Centre

New Delhi: With the prevailing normalcy in the northeastern states, the region has witnessed a remarkable increase in its tourist inflow-both domestic and foreign tourists.

Significantly, to ensure the involvement of local communities in promoting the tourism sector, the tourism ministry encourages the state governments for due consultation with local communities during preparation of different tourism projects.

"Ministry of Tourism under its scheme Capacity Building for Service Providers (CBSP) has undertaken various skill development programs to provide education, training and certification to the tourism service providers covering different level of hospitality sector," said Minister of State for Development of Northeastern region (DoNER) Sukanta Majumdar in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Giving details in the Lok Sabha, Majumdar said 1,20,78,776 domestic tourists visited the Northeastern States in 2023 followed by 2,21,050 foreign tourists.

Of the total 1,20,78,776 domestic tourists, as many as 76,12,720 tourists visited Assam in 2023 followed by 13,71,674 tourists in Meghalaya and 13,21,169 in Sikkim.

Similarly, 93,908 foreign tourists visited Sikkim in 2023 followed by 66,708 foreign tourists visited Tripura and 23,818 foreign tourists visited Assam.

According to the tourism ministry data, 118.45 lakh domestic and 1.04 lakh foreign tourists visited the North Eastern States during the year 2022.