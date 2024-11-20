ETV Bharat / bharat

Protests over Jiribam Killings Spill over to Assam's Cachar District

Thousands of people including women staged protests at Sonai in Assam's Cachar district demanding justice for the killings in ongoing Manipur ethnic violence.

File photo of high alert along Assam-Manipur border due to ongoing violence.
File photo of high alert along Assam-Manipur border due to ongoing violence. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Silchar: The protests in Manipur over the recent killing of three women and three children spilled over to Assam on Wednesday with thousands of Meitei community people in Assam staging a candle light procession at Sonai in Cachar district.

Thousands of people including women and children at Sonai in Cachar district of Assam's barak Valley took to the streets on Wednesday and protested against the killing by shouting slogans and demanding justice for the killing.

Six persons including three women and three children were allegedly abducted from Jiribam in Manipur on November 11 and later their bodies were found. The six victims also included an eight month old child.

Fresh violence erupted in Imphal since Saturday after the news of the killing of six persons including the women and children spread. Hundreds of people including women resorted to vandalism in Imphal and attacked and vandalized the houses of BJP MLAs and Ministers in Imphal.

It may be mentioned here that the Manipur government had already imposed curfew in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts to contain the law and order situation while the government also suspended internet service in seven districts.

All the educational institutions have also been closed due to the situation in the districts.

Following the protests by people the Central government had also rushed 50 companies of additional security forces to assist the existing forces in tackling law and order situations.

ASSAM VIOLENCE NORTHEAST JIRIBAM KILLINGS ASSAM VIOLENCE PROTESTS

