Protests over Jiribam Killings Spill over to Assam's Cachar District

Silchar: The protests in Manipur over the recent killing of three women and three children spilled over to Assam on Wednesday with thousands of Meitei community people in Assam staging a candle light procession at Sonai in Cachar district.

Thousands of people including women and children at Sonai in Cachar district of Assam's barak Valley took to the streets on Wednesday and protested against the killing by shouting slogans and demanding justice for the killing.

Six persons including three women and three children were allegedly abducted from Jiribam in Manipur on November 11 and later their bodies were found. The six victims also included an eight month old child.

Fresh violence erupted in Imphal since Saturday after the news of the killing of six persons including the women and children spread. Hundreds of people including women resorted to vandalism in Imphal and attacked and vandalized the houses of BJP MLAs and Ministers in Imphal.