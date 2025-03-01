ETV Bharat / bharat

Take Necessary Precautions To Ensure People's Free Movement In Manipur From March 8: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the law enforcing agencies in Manipur and the local administration to take all necessary precautions to ensure that people can move freely in the strife torn State from March 8.

He also directed the authorities to take strict action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

"Ensure free movement for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, 2025. Strict action should be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions," said Shah while chairing a high level meeting on the security situation of Manipur here at the home ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Army and Manipur administration.

During the meeting, Shah said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

Shah directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.

He said that to make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.