Take Necessary Precautions To Ensure People's Free Movement In Manipur From March 8: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed the law enforcing agencies in Manipur and the local administration to take all necessary precautions to ensure that people can move freely in the strife torn State from March 8.
He also directed the authorities to take strict action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.
"Ensure free movement for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8, 2025. Strict action should be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions," said Shah while chairing a high level meeting on the security situation of Manipur here at the home ministry.
The meeting was attended by the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Army and Manipur administration.
During the meeting, Shah said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.
Shah directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's international border should be completed at the earliest.
He said that to make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.
This was the first such meeting chaired by home minister Shah after the State came under President's Rule on February 16.
It is worth mentioning that following the importation of President's Rule in the State, Governor Bhalla has appealed to the people and organisations from both Kuki and Meitei community to surrender all the looted arms and weapons to the government authorities.
It was on February 20, Governor Bhalla appealed to the people of all communities particularly the youth in the valley and hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station within seven days.
However, following demand from both valley and hill areas to extend the period for surrender, Governor Bhalla on Friday extended the deadline upto March 6.
"During the period no punitive action will be taken against the individuals who voluntarily surrender weapons. However, any person found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the given deadline, will face legal action as per law. Further, the police and security forces would be taking up extensive operations after the said deadline," the letter issued by Bhalla in possession of ETV Bharat said.
During Saturday's meeting, according to the sources, strict instructions have been issued to the security agencies to take strong action if anybody is found creating disturbance in the State.
It is worth mentioning that suspected Kuki militants allegedly fired upon some devotees visiting a temple at Konngba Maru Wakhan range in the Manipur valley.
