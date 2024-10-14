ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rain Alert: Schools Shut In Four Chennai Districts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin held a review meeting with all departmental officials at the Chennai Secretariat on the prohibitory measures.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at the review meeting
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at the review meeting (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts on October 15 (Tuesday) given the heavy rain warning issued for the north coastal districts including Chennai. He has advised that the IT firms may allow their employees to work remotely from October 15 to 18.

A review meeting was held at the Chief Secretariat on Monday on the precautionary measures taken following the Meteorological Office sounded a heavy rain alert in Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and North districts from October 15 to 17. In the meeting, Stalin took stock of the precautionary measures from the officers of all departments.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary Muruganandam, DGP and senior officials from the health and disaster management departments attended the meeting along with the department secretaries. The CM reviewed in detail the precautionary measures taken in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and other districts.

Progress of the rainwater drainage and dredging works were also discussed. A report was filed on behalf of the Chennai Municipal Corporation regarding the preparatory measures taken in Chennai.

Vehicles parked in a row on the flyover in Velachery
Vehicles parked in a row on the flyover in Velachery (ETV Bharat)

Following this, on October 15 schools and colleges in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu districts were asked to declare a holiday.

"Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive rain in the next five days and the delta districts are likely to experience heavy rain. Gusty winds likely to blow over the Kumari Sea, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, South Bay of Bengal, South West Bay of Bengal and West Arabian Sea. Therefore fishermen are advised not to visit these areas from today (14.10.2024) to 18th (18.10.2024)," Dr S Balachandran, director of the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Nungambakkam, Chennai, said in a press meet.

Residents of low-lying areas in Chennai's Velachery are parking their vehicles on the flyover to minimize damage.

M K STALIN CHENNAI MUNICIPAL CORPORATION EXTREME WEATHER INCIDENT UDAYANIDHI STALIN HEAVY RAIN ALERT IN CHENNAI

