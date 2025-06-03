ETV Bharat / bharat

Northeast Flood Situation Critical; Toll Rises To 36, Over 5.5 Lakh Affected

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with locals affected by floods during his visit to Aamtola village, in Lakhimpur on June 2, 2025. ( ANI )

Guwahati/Gangtok/Itanagar/Agartala/Imphal/Aizawl: The flood situation in the Northeast remained critical as the toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36, while over 5.5 lakh remained affected across several states in the region.

In the current wave of floods and landslides across the northeastern region, Assam reported the highest number of fatalities at 11, followed by 10 in Arunachal Pradesh, six in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, three in Sikkim and one in Tripura.

In Assam, more than 5.35 lakh people were affected by the deluge in 22 districts as the death toll increased by one to reach 11, while 15 rivers were flowing in a spate, an official bulletin said. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Lakhimpur district, among the worst-hit areas, and assured the affected people of all possible assistance.

Road, rail and ferry services remained affected in the state due to heavy rain in several areas. In Sikkim, three army personnel died and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten, a defence official said on Monday. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said.

"... A catastrophic landslide occurred following intense and continuous rainfall in the region causing death of three combatants, identified as Havaldar Lakhwinder Singh, Lance Naik Munish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakhada," the official said in a statement. "Rescue teams are working round-the-clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said.

Altogether 1,678 tourists, stuck in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns following rain-triggered landslides there, were evacuated, and more than 100 others are still stranded in Lachen, DGP Akshay Sachdeva said. Incessant rainfall since May 29 triggered landslides in several parts of Mangan district, causing partial damage to bridges in Phidang and Sangkalang and disrupting road connectivity for several days.

With rainfall exceeding 130 mm, major damage occurred along the routes to key tourist destinations, including Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar, the Valley of Flowers and Zero Point. The tourism and civil aviation department, in an advisory, has urged all tourists to exercise caution while travelling to Sikkim and plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates.

Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang chaired a high-level meeting to review the disaster situation in Mangan district. During the meeting, key issues such as road blockages, evacuation of stranded tourists and urgent restoration of essential services like power, roads and telecommunications were focused on, the Information and Public Relations Department said in a statement.

In Manipur, more than 19,000 people have been affected by floods as several rivers overflowed and breached embankments, following heavy rainfall in the northeastern state for the last four days, officials said on Monday. At least 3,365 houses have been damaged, 103 localities affected, and 19,811 people hit by floods triggered by torrential rains during the period, they said.