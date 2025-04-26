ETV Bharat / bharat

North Sikkim Floods: 1,100 Tourists Evacuated, 1,800 Sill Stuck In Mangan

Stranded tourists being evacuated following landslides near Gangtok in Sikkim on Friday. ( PTI )

Gangtok: Around 1,100 tourists, stranded in north Sikkim's Chungthang town following landslides, were evacuated by the authorities on Friday, while 1,800 others are yet to be evacuated from two other popular hill stations in Mangan district, officials said. They are being brought to Gangtok, around 1,000 km from Chungthang.

Tourists who spent Thursday night in a gurdwara left in about 200 vehicles, officials said. From Chungthang, the vehicles reached Mangan, the district headquarters, via the reconstructed Bailey bridge at Sangkalang, which was opened for traffic movement.

Officials said, "Efforts to clear the roads as fast as possible to evacuate around 1,800 stranded tourists in Lachung and Lachen have been initiated." Roads to Lachen and Lachung remained closed due to mudslides caused by heavy rainfall on Thursday evening.

Gopinath Raha, director of the Sikkim Meteorological Department, said, "The rain will continue throughout this week. The situation may improve sometime next week. However, a change in the weather pattern is likely to be visible only on Saturday."

Tourists can travel via Chungthang to reach Lachung and Lachen, hill stations known for their natural beauty and proximity to popular tourist destinations like Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley.

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure the well-being of the tourists stranded in Lachung and Lachen.