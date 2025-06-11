ETV Bharat / bharat

North India Reels Under Intense Heatwave, IMD Alert In Delhi, Rajasthan

New Delhi: North India is reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring in the region and pushing cities and all hill towns past their seasonal highs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts amid worsening air quality in cities.

Delhi on Tuesday endured its hottest day of the season at 43.8° C, which is 3.6 above normal, establishing that summer's harsh grip on the capital is only getting pronounced. Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, Una registered the maximum temperature in the state on Tuesday at 44.2° C, which looks unusual for a summer refuge.

Delhi Braces For Peak Heat

The capital is feeling a long sustained heatwave with no respite. According to the IMD, temperatures around Delhi could be near 45° C till midweek and the nights are expected to remain with min temperatures settled close to 29° C.

The orange alert is not lifted in the central zones and western zones with the IMD warning people of all outdoor activity during the hottest periods of the day. In addition, air quality is taking a toll in the capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning at 227 is registered as 'poor'.

“Combined with high humidity and pollution, this heatwave is becoming dangerous for sensitive groups,” a senior IMD said. “The trapped moisture from recent western disturbances is amplifying the discomfort.”

While isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are forecast for June 12, weather officials caution that relief will only be partial and conditional on wind shifts.

Rajasthan Sizzles

Rajasthan is facing the brunt of this heatwave, with Ganganagar crossing 47°C for the second day in a row. The IMD has issued a red alert for June 11 and 12 in western Rajasthan and an orange alert for June 13, followed by yellow alerts for the eastern parts.

According to IMD’s Jaipur office, no significant drop in temperature is expected before June 15–16, when thunderstorm activity may begin. A more noticeable cooling trend could appear around June 18–20, especially in eastern districts.

“Ganganagar’s conditions are approaching the danger zone,” said a local meteorologist. “Prolonged exposure to this kind of heat can lead to severe dehydration and heatstroke.”

Ludhiana In Heatwave Zone

Ludhiana, too, continues to reel under a brutal heatwave. The city registered 44°C on Monday, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert through Thursday. With no significant change expected until June 16, only scattered light rainfall or isolated thunderstorms may offer minor relief.

Surender Paul, director of IMD in Chandigarh, said, “The heat stress is likely to continue. Although some isolated thunderstorms may occur, a full-scale weather change is not on the horizon yet.”