North India Grapples With Flood-Like Situation; Red Alert In Several States

New Delhi: Relentless monsoon rains have overwhelmed rivers in several parts of North India, flooding residential and commercial areas on Thursday. This comes just days after repeated cloudbursts and floods hit many states, including Uttarakhand, Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The rain-related incidents and flooding also resulted in several casualties in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, displacing thousands and causing severe damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods. Rail and road travel have also been affected. The administration also ordered schools to shut down and halted pilgrimages to several Himalayan shrines.

Although the weather showed some gradual improvements, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert across J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, northern Haryana, eastern Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. It has also warned of flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging as heavy rain continues to lash some parts.

Punjab

Amid heavy rainfall, around 37 people were killed due to severe flooding in Punjab, according to officials. The state is facing its worst floods since 1988, with around 1,655 villages affected, as swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers inundate large areas.

The state government said that Gurdaspur remained the most affected, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

The administration has already evacuated 19,474 people, mostly from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, and has shifted them to 167 relief camps. The government has also intensified rescue and relief operations across the state.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the flood-affected districts in the northern state today to take stock of the flood situation. He will also likely meet the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, and the Agriculture Minister of Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, at Amritsar Airport.

Amid heavy rainfall in the state, the IMD has issued a red alert warning for several districts, including Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Barnala, and Sangrur.

Rescue and relief work is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, BSF, police and local authorities in the affected areas, with over 16,000 people already moved to safer locations.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh also witnessed continuous downpours, triggering massive landslides in parts of the Kullu district. Several houses were also damaged on Thursday morning in the inner Akhada Bazaar of the district.

A joint team of police, NDRF, Home Guard and the Fire Department rushed to the site for the rescue operation. According to officials, at least six people were trapped following a landslide, while four people were safely rescued from the incident site.

“The trapped persons include visitors from Jammu and Kashmir and staff members of the NDRF unit,” Deputy Commissioner Torul Ravish said.

The national highway also remained closed due to adverse weather conditions, as it's blocked at multiple locations. Authorities appealed to the public to plan travel after consulting the authorities and traffic police.

Other crucial roads also remained closed in Mandi, Shimla, Chamba, Kullu and in the Sirmaur districts. Authorities have already suspended the Manimahesh Yatra after 16 pilgrims have died since August 15.

Schools, colleges, and coaching centres also closed in many districts, especially Shimla. Since the start of the monsoon, at least 340 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents, while 41 remain missing, according to SEOC data. On Monday, the SEOC reported disruptions to 2,180 power transformers and 777 water supply schemes across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared Himachal a disaster-affected state, assuring Rs 7 lakh for each destroyed home, Rs 70,000 for household items, and compensation for livestock losses. 1,337 roads remain shut, including the Shimla-Kalka railway line.

Jammu and Kashmir

Floodwaters also entered residential areas in Kashmir after incessant rains on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Jhelum River surged past dangerous levels in key locations in Kashmir.

On Wednesday evening, the river at Sangam in Anantnag surged from 22 feet at 11 am to 27 feet by 6 pm, well above the 25-foot danger threshold. At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the water touched 22.25 feet at midnight, crossing the 21-foot flood mark.

On Thursday morning, the Srinagar district administration issued an evacuation advisory for several low-lying neighbourhoods after a breach was reported at Shalina in Budgam. Residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Gopalpora, Padshahibagh and Mehjoor Nagar were urged to move to safer ground.

Local mosques made announcements through loudspeakers, and police and revenue officials went door-to-door, urging people to stay alert but not to panic.

The episode is the latest in a series of near-disasters that have kept the Valley on edge since September 2014, when floods claimed more than 200 lives and caused widespread destruction. The Jhelum has touched or crossed danger levels at least six times since then, including in March 2015, July 2017, July 2018, April 2019 and as recently as late August this year.

However, authorities, while asserting that the water levels at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh are showing signs of recession, continue to remain above the danger mark, necessitating caution.

They say preventive evacuations are underway in Shalina, Rakh Shalina, Seerbagh, and Summerbugh following a breach in the Jhelum embankment near Zoonipora in Budgam.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Ansul Garg, said that the public must maintain calm and cooperate with the district administrations.

“The situation is being closely monitored, preventive measures are in place, and rescue teams are already on the ground. We appeal to citizens to remain calm and strictly follow advisories issued by the concerned authorities,” Garg said, adding that 11 rescue teams comprising Revenue, Police, NDRF, and SDRF personnel are assisting people in affected areas.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, schools up to Class 12 and anganwadi centres have been shut in Dehradun and other districts. The Chardham Yatra has been suspended till September 5.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thundershowers and lightning, in multiple districts over the next 24 hours.

“There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places and very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, thundershowers, and lightning in areas including Dehradun, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Bajpur, Kashipur, Lohaghat, Ramnagar, Khatima, Doiwala, Chakrata, Mussoorie, Raiwala, and surrounding regions. The alert warns of potential further disruptions as the state braces for more intense weather conditions,” per IMD.

Delhi-NCR and Haryana

The water level of the Yamuna River in Faridabad, Haryana, is continuously flowing above the danger mark. More than 1.5 lakh cusecs of water are continuously flowing from Hathini Kund Barrage. Due to which the situation is getting worse. The most impact of the Yamuna River in Faridabad is being seen in the Basantpur area, where many houses have been completely submerged. Yamuna water has reached not only the streets but also the houses of the people.

Although the administration had already issued an alert, despite this, many people were not ready to vacate the house. They hoped that the water would decrease, but the water level kept rising. Now the administration and SDRF teams are going door to door and evacuating people.

Naveen Nagar Chowki Incharge Ramesh Chandra himself is engaged in the rescue operation by driving a boat with the SDRF team. He is not only evacuating humans but also their pets safely. There was also a family whose child was only 13 days old. He has also been safely evacuated.

ETV Bharat's team also boarded a boat and did ground reporting from the spot. During this, Chandra said, “Our operation is continuing. Evacuating every person safely is our priority. Some people are still in their homes, but as the water level increased, they agreed to come out. The police are constantly making announcements to alert people and telling them to come out of their homes.”

Bisambar (who was rescued by the NDRF team), trapped in the floodwater, said, “We tried to get out of the house many times but returned home due to high water. Once again, we tried to get out, but suddenly the water level increased and we had to return. Now the administration has rescued us.”

The administration has made complete arrangements for accommodation, food and medical care for the flood victims. Also, two helpline numbers have been released: 0129-2227937 and 0129-2226262. Anyone can call on these numbers and ask for help.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan also saw heavy rainfall, disrupting daily life in Jaipur and Kota. Roads and railway tracks were also submerged. Landslides were triggered near Dara Railway Station, forcing the halt of several trains, while waterlogging led to the closure of National Highway-52 between Kota and Jhalawar.

An orange alert has been issued for Banswara and Pratapgarh, and a yellow alert for Alwar, Bundi, Baran, Bharatpur and other districts. The IMD also forecast heavy rain in the Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions till September 5, with rainfall activity expected to intensify in Jodhpur and Bikaner from September 5 to 7.

Meanwhile, heavy morning showers threw normal life out of gear in Jaipur, Dausa and Sikar. Severe waterlogging in Jaipur left major city roads and low-lying areas submerged, bringing traffic to a standstill and throwing daily life into chaos. Tonk Road, the Walled City areas, Jawahar Nagar, Raja Park, Moti Dungari Road, Gopalpura, Tonk Phatak and Ajmer Road were inundated under four to five feet of water.