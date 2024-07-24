ETV Bharat / bharat

North East Frontier Railways Will Be Covered under Kavach 4.0: Railway Minister

New Delhi: Reiterating that the Narendra Modi government is giving much more attention to the development and connectivity of the Northeastern States at par with the rest of the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that North East Frontier Railways (NFR) zones will be covered under Railway Ministry’s “Kavach 4.0” safety project in the coming days.

“All railway routes that come under the North East Frontier Railways (NFR) zones will be covered under the Railway Ministry’s “Kavach 4.0” safety project in the coming days,” said Vaishnaw here while interacting with a selected group of reporters.

He said that Kavach 4.0 was approved last week. This Kavach safety system will cover all zones including the northeastern States.

Kavach is an indigenously designed anti-collision device for trains. So far, 1465 route km (RKMs) of the over 68,000 RKMs of the railways have Kavach coverage.

It is worth mentioning that NFR is one of the 19 railway zones of the Indian Railways having its headquarters in Guwahati. It is responsible for the operation and expansion of rail network across all Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.

Installation of the Kavach system assumes much significance following the fact that several railway accidents took place in the past few months including the recent Kanchanjunga Express accident where at least 10 people died besides injuring others near New Jalpaiguri on June 17.