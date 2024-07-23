2020 Delhi Riots Case: HC Transfers Youth's Death Probe From Delhi Police to CBI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed the petition moved by a woman seeking a SIT probe into her son's death. The High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI. This incident took place in Kardampuri.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police in this case in February 2020. Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani allowed the petition moved by a woman identified as Kismatun. The High Court has transferred the investigation of her son's death to the CBI. This incident took place in the Kardampuri area under Police Station Jyoti Nagar during the Delhi riots in 2020.

She alleged that her son was beaten by cops, and a video has gone viral where it was seen that the police officers, after beating him, forced him and others to sing the national anthem even as they were in precarious health conditions. The High Court had reserved the order after hearing submissions of counsel for petitioner and special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad.

The Bench was informed that the statement of applicant Mohd. Waseem was recorded on May 12, 2023, by the Metropolitan Magistrate under Section 164 CrPC. Five men were beaten and forced to sing the national anthem by Delhi Police cops during the North East Delhi riots. One of them, Faizan, succumbed to injuries.

Kismatun, the Mother of deceased Faizan, had moved to the High Court seeking direction for a court-monitored SIT probe. The petitioner, Kismatun, had moved a plea alleging that her son was first beaten by the cops at Kardampuri and then taken into illegal detention at Jyoti Nagar Police Station. The petitioner had sought a direction for investigation by an SIT under the monitoring of the High Court into the incident and the role of Delhi Police cops.

The petitioner's counsel had argued that Faizan was assaulted in the Jyoti Nagar area but Delhi police's SIT has not yet done anything to probe the role of the SHO of the concerned police station. "Is there any different threshold when the accused are in uniform?" Advocate Grover said.