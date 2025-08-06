North Block To Kartavya Bhawan: A Journey From Colonial Rule To Independence, And New Era Of Modernisation

New Delhi: For nearly a century, the red sandstone walls of North Block in New Delhi have stood as a silent witness to India’s journey—from colonial rule to independence, and now, to a new era of modernisation.

Built in the early 1930s as part of Edwin Lutyens’ grand design for the British imperial capital, North Block has long been the nerve centre of India’s internal security, housing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) since its inception.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly built Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Wednesday, the home ministry shifted its base from North Block to Kartavya Bhavan-03.

Newly constructed Kartyavya Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

The newly built Kartavya Bhavan-03 houses three floors for the Home Ministry, the maximum floors occupied by any central government ministry. Each floor has 70-80 chambers.

“The allocation of floors and rooms was done on the basis of the importance of each ministry. Accordingly, the Home Ministry has been allotted floors 4, 5 and 6 at Kartavya Bhavan-03,” a senior official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Newly built Kartavya Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

Home Minister Amit Shah will have his office on the fifth floor of the building. “Following the inauguration of the building, the Home Minister will move to his new office on any day,” the official said.

With this new office, the MHA will bid farewell to the historic edifice, North Block and move to a sleek, tech-enabled office in the newly constructed Common Central Secretariat (CCS)-3 building near Kartavya Path, marking a symbolic shift from the past to the future.

Newly built Kartavya Bhawan (ETV Bharat)

Kartavya Bhavan - 03 has been designed to foster efficiency, innovation, and collaboration by bringing together various Ministries and Departments currently scattered across Delhi.

“It will be a state-of-the-art office complex spanning an area of around 1.5 lakh square meters across two basements and seven levels (Ground + 6 floors). It will house offices of the Ministries and Departments of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA),” said Katikithala Srinivas, secretary in the Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The North Block

Designed in the Indo-Saracenic style, blending Mughal and British architectural elements, it served as the seat of the British Viceroy’s government. After independence in 1947, it became the office of India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in integrating princely states into the Union. Over the decades, the building has hosted key decisions—from internal security policies to critical negotiations during times of crisis. Its corridors have echoed with the footsteps of leaders like Indira Gandhi, who handled the tumultuous 1970s from here, and subsequent Home Ministers who shaped India’s security framework.

Colonial-era building lacks modern infrastructure

The colonial-era building, though majestic, lacks modern infrastructure—cramped offices, outdated electrical systems, and logistical challenges have made functioning increasingly difficult.

OId North Block (ETV Bharat)

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project, launched in 2020, aims to address these issues by creating state-of-the-art offices for India’s governance machinery. The new CCS-3 building, where the MHA has been relocated, is part of this vision—a spacious, digitally integrated complex designed for efficiency.

Old building (ETV Bharat)

Carrying forward a legacy

The move of the Home Ministry, however, sparked mixed emotions. For some, leaving North Block is a break from tradition; for others, it’s a necessary step into a more functional, tech-driven workspace.

Yet, the legacy of the old building won’t fade—its stories of nation-building, political upheavals, and bureaucratic triumphs will live on, even as the MHA writes its next chapter in a modern home.

“It’s not that we are just moving offices. In fact, we are carrying forward a legacy, just in a building that matches the ambitions of 21st-century India,” said a senior official.

Sitting at the helm of the power corridor

Several prominent leaders like Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Govind Ballabh Pant, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Gulzarilal Nanda, Indira Gandhi, Charan Singh, Moraji Desai and several others set at the “helm of the power corridor.”

According to official data, Vallabhbhai Patel, who was the deputy Prime Minister, also performed the role of India’s first home minister for 3 years, 119 days from August 15, 1947, to December 12, 1950. After Vallabhbhai Patel, the chronology continued with Jawaharlal Nehru for 14 days from December 12, 1950, to December 26, 1950.

C. Rajagopalachari remain the Home Minister for 314 days from December 26, 1950 to November 5, 1951 followed by Kailash Nath Katju from November 5, 1951 to January 10, 1955, Govind Ballabh Pant from January 10, 1955 to March 7, 1961, Lal Bahadur Shastri from March 8, 1961 to August 29, 1963, Gulzarilal Nanda from September 1, 1963 to November 9, 1966, Indira Gandhi from November 9, 1966 to November 13, 1966, Yashwantrao Chavan from November 13, 1966 to June 27, 1970, Indira Gandhi from June 27, 1970 to February 5, 1973, Uma Shankar Dikshit from February 5, 1973 to October 10, 1974, Kasu Brahmananda Reddy from October 10, 1974 to March 24, 1977, Charan Singh from march 24, 1977 to July 1, 1978, Morarji Desai from July 1, 1978 to January 24, 1979, Hirubhai M Patel from January 24, 1979 to July 28, 1979, Yashwant Rao Chauhan from July 28 1979 to January 14 1980, Jail Singh from January 14, 1980 to June 22, 1982, Ramaswamy Venkataraman from June 22, 1982 to September 2, 1982, Prakash Chandra Sethi from September 2,1982 to July 19, 1984, PV Narsimha Rao from July 19, 1994 to December 31, 1984, Shankar Rao Chauhan from December 31, 1984 to March 12, 1986, PV Narsimha Rao from March 12, 1986 to May 12, 1986, Buta Singh from May 12, 1986 to December 1989, Mufti Muhammad Saeed from December 12, 1989 to November 10, 1990, Chandrasekhar from November 10, 1990 to June 21, 1991, Shankar Rao Chauhan from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996.

Murli Manohar Joshi became the home minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from May 16, 1996, to June 1996, HD Deba Gowda from June 1, 1996, to June 29, 1996, Indrajeet Gupta from June 29, 1996, to March 19, 1998, LK Advani from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004.

Shivraj Patil from May 23, 2004, to November 30, 2008, P Chidambaram from November 30, 2008, to July 31, 2012, Sushil Kumar Shinde from July 31, 2012, to May 26, 2014, Rajnath Singh from May 27, 2014, to May 30, 2019.

The incumbent home minister Amit Shah, who assumed charge on May 31, 2019, became the longest-serving home minister of the country. He had already crossed six years and 67 days as the home minister, whereas LK Advani was the second longest surviving home minister for six years and 64 days.

Kartavya Bhavan – 03

The new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system. It will also lead to sustainability, targeting a GRIHA-4 rating with double-glazed façades, rooftop solar, solar water heating, advanced HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, and rainwater harvesting. The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

As a zero-discharge campus, Kartavya Bhavan treats and reuses wastewater to meet a major chunk of water needs. The building uses recycled construction and demolition waste in masonry and paving blocks, lightweight dry partitions to reduce topsoil use and structural load, and features an in-house solid waste management system.

Energy saving

The new building is designed to use 30 per cent less energy. It has special glass windows to keep the building cool and reduce outside noise. Energy-saving LED lights, sensors that switch off lights when not needed, smart lifts that save power, and an advanced system to manage electricity use will all help save energy.

Solar panels on the roof of Kartavya Bhavan - 03 will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity every year. Solar water heaters meet more than a quarter of the daily hot water needs. Charging stations for electric vehicles are also provided.

The Central Vista development/redevelopment plan is a generational infrastructure investment project, involving multiple projects spread over 6 years.

Central Vista Project

The Kartavya Bhawan is a part of the central government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, including the new Parliament building Chambers for Members of Parliament, the Central Vista Avenue, 10 buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, Central Conference Centre.

The project also includes additional Buildings for the National Archives (other than the Heritage Building), new IGNCA building, facilities for security officials, and official residences for the Vice President and Prime Minister, Executive Enclave with Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat, relocation of National Museum in North & South Block etc.

Read More