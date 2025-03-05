North Bengal Registers First Case Of Trypanosoma After Elephant Calf Falls Sick

Darjeeling: The first case of trypanosoma, a deadly disease of wildlife, has been reported in Bengal after an elephant calf was infected with the vector-borne parasitic disease, sending the forest department and wildlife lovers into a tizzy.

The state forest department has reached out to the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change to find out whether there has been any instance of the disease in wildlife across India in the past and the next course of action to be taken.

According to forest department sources, a sick female pachyderm calf was rescued on February 14 near the Bangdubi army camp in the Bagdogra range under the Kurseong forest division of Darjeeling. A board comprising Bengal Safari Park veterinarian Nick Dole and district animal resources development department veterinarian Subhankar Majumdar was formed to treat it. Two more veterinarians — Kingma, a zoologist from Kharbari block and Shweta Mondal, a veterinarian attached to Gorumara National Park — were inducted in the board after the condition of the calf deteriorated. The Army also came forward.

Initially, the experts presumed that a wound in the rear leg was the reason for the illness, but a diagnostic test confirmed trypanosoma.

But even then, it is said that the physical condition of the elephant is not very good. The elephant has wounds on its hind legs. Initially, the veterinarians assumed that the elephant was sick from there and later on, the elephant was sick. Later, after the elephant was tested, the matter of the disease came to light. The samples were sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, which also confirmed the disease.

The report has sratled the forest department, and it was learnt that five jumboes died of trypanosoma in a row in Baikunthpur, Sukhiyakhola and Mahananda sanctuaries a year ago.

Characteristics of Trypanosoma

It is caused by parasites which mainly affect cattle. However, since the immunity of buffaloes is high, this disease causes relatively less damage. But it spreads quickly from one wild animal to another due to their weak immunity. However, the spread of the disease is restricted to one species. It first damages the joints and ligaments of the infected animal and gradually leads to sepsis and septicemia. Once the affected animal lies down, it cannot be saved, hence, they are kept standing.

Symptoms of Trypanosoma

Usually, the affected animal has a high fever followed by a low appetite and complete refusal of food. With the progress of the disease, the animal loses its ability to stand and starts spinning around. The eyesight also gives in.

The deceased calf had all these characteristics, and on Monday, an X-ray was conducted on it. A bamboo support has been provided for standing.

"The calf has been infected with trypanosoma. No elephant or wild animal has been infected with this disease before. However, all efforts are being made to cure it," Devesh Pandey, DFO of Kurseong Forest Department, said.

"Why was this disease not found in North Bengal before? We need to find out where this disease came from. This disease is indeed very rare, and its mortality rate is high. We are trying our best to treat the calf," Rikjyoti Singh Roy, India representative of Save Elephant Foundation, said.

"The elephant is infected with trypanosoma, a rare disease. Everything that can be done by us is being done. This disease has not been reported in the state before," Kaustav Chowdhury, editor of Soltori Nature and Animal Protection, said.

"This parasitic disease mainly affects cattle and is usually not seen in wild animals. In trypanosoma, the virus destroys red blood cells. Animals infected with trypanosoma should be isolated; their movement must be controlled. It must also be observed that mosquitoes and flies do not sit on it as they are the super spreaders," Bapan Arsh, a veterinarian, said.

The forest department has been keeping all elephants in the area under continuous monitoring to check for the symptoms of trypanosoma as it was not known how many of them came in contact with the infected calf.