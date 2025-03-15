ETV Bharat / bharat

North Bengal Kid Dies After Tooth Extraction; Family Cries Medical Negligence

Priyank Sarkar (3.5 years) was taken to a PHC and then to the NBMC. But the unavailability of doctors landed him at the private clinic.

Jalpaiguri: The death of a three-and-a-half-year-old child after tooth extraction at a private dental clinic in Jalpaiguri in North Bengal on Thursday night has prompted the family members to stage an agitation, alleging medical negligence. A complaint has been lodged by Shambhu Sarkar, the grandfather of the deceased kid, following which an investigation has been initiated.

The deceased, Priyank Sarkar of Gajaldoba, under the jurisdiction of Malbazar Police, was brought by his father, Prince Sarkar, to the Odalbari Health Centre following his fall from the stairs, leading to the injury of his teeth. The doctors advised the attendants to take Priyank to either the Malbazar Hospital or the North Bengal Medical College (NBMC).

Accordingly, he was brought to NBMC. However, due to the unavailability of any doctor at the dentistry department, Priyank was further shifted to the private clinic of Jalpaiguri, where Dr Debapriyo Sarkar operated on his damaged tooth. After the extraction of the tooth, the child experienced several bouts of convulsions.

Priyank Sarkar.
Priyank Sarkar. (ETV Bharat)

"We have registered a complaint. The doctor had initially tried to stabilise the kid, but when that did not work, he referred him to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital. The body passed away on the way. The family alleged medical negligence against Dr Sarkar. We are investigating the matter," Sanjay Dutta, inspector in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said.

Dr Sarkar, however, refused to comment on the incident when contacted by ETV Bharat.

Priyank Sarkar.
Priyank Sarkar. (ETV Bharat)

