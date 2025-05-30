Normalcy Back To GMC Doda With Doctors Resuming Duty And MLA Cancelling The March To Hospital

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The controversy surrounding the Government Medical College (GMC) Doda has subsided today, and the outpatient department (OPD) services in the Associated Hospital have been resumed by the doctors, bringing relief for the patients.

The OPD services were resumed after a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by the Jammu and Kashmir police in Doda last night on the complaint of an associate professor of the gynaecology department of GMC Doda, Dr. Madhu Chib.

The FIR was registered against the MLA Doda, Mehraj Malik Malik under sections 356(2), 79 and 351(2) of BNS on charges of defamation, words intended to insult the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint to the police, Dr. Chib had alleged that MLA Doda, through social media, had threatened to ‘drag her out from hospital’ and ‘stripping her naked,’ which may be considered as a threat to her dignity, safety and modesty.

This morning, the civil society of Doda town also approached the protesting doctors and pacified them to end their strike and re-start the OPD services which are essential for the public of the district who are travelling from far off areas to reach the hospital.

The district administration and police also thwarted the proposed march by MLA Doda, Mehraj Malik to GMC Doda. District administration, with the help of police, stopped the MLA from starting his march towards the district headquarters Doda and confined him to his native place in Bhalessa general area. The MLA had announced to start the march towards GMC Doda demanding resumption of the OPD services.

“There were chances of direct confrontation between MLA and the protesting doctors but the administration didn’t allow any such thing to happen. Now, things are under control and normal services have resumed in AH of GMC Doda,” an official of district administration told ETV Bharat.

Things have returned to normal in GMC Doda and resident doctors, who were worried about the matter, have also started attending duties.

“Since yesterday, everybody came forward including civil society and things have been brought back to normal, and OPD services have been resumed. The administration has also given full support, and all the doctors have been assured of a secure and peaceful atmosphere for work,” claimed Dr. Babar Rashid Zargar, assistant professor department of surgery GMC Doda.