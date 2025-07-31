ETV Bharat / bharat

'Non-Statement': Cong Slams Piyush Goyal's Remarks On US' Tariff Announcement

New Delhi: Slamming Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks in Parliament on US' tariff announcement as a "non-statement", the Congress on Thursday said all he engaged in was "totally misplaced self-congratulation" and claimed that the concerns and sentiments of Indian businesses were simply not addressed.

Goyal on Thursday said India will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest. His remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs plus penalty on domestic exports to America from August 1.

In a suo motu statement in both the Houses of Parliament, Goyal said the government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is in consultation with all stakeholders, including farmers, exporters, MSMEs and industry bodies, on the issue.

Reacting to Goyal's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the Commerce Minister made a non-statement on President Trump and the US tariff issue in both Houses of the Parliament. All he engaged in was totally misplaced self-congratulation."

The real issues thrown up by the failure to clinch a trade deal with the US, the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports by the US, and additional penalties for engaging in trade with Russia and Iran were hardly touched upon, the Congress leader said. The concerns and sentiments of Indian businesses were simply not addressed, Ramesh said.