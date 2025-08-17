ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Muslim Schools To Get Minority Status In Uttarakhand, Cabinet Approves Bill

Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, and it will be introduced in the assembly on Tuesday (August 19).

Non-Muslim Schools To Get Minority Status In Uttarakhand, Cabinet Approves Bill
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File/ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 17, 2025 at 5:56 PM IST

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand cabinet, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday approved the introduction of the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, in the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly starting Tuesday.

If the bill passes successfully in the assembly, it will give minority status benefits and perks attached to it to schools run by Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists, and Parsis. The existing law gives minority status to only Muslim educational institutions in the state, but it will extend to other minority communities once the bill is passed.

The law replaces the old Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, from July 1, 2026.

It also has a provision to allow the study of Gurmukhi and Pali subjects in recognised minority educational institutions, according to an official statement.

The law aims at imparting quality education to students of all minorities in a transparent manner. Key features include the formation of a minority education authority, recognition of schools established by minorities, protection of institutional rights and monitoring.

However, it mandates the educational institutions to obtain registration under the Societies Act, Trust Act, or Companies Act. “Ownership of land, bank accounts, and other assets must be in the name of the institution,” per the statement. It added that recognition can be withdrawn in cases of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, or activities against religious and social harmony.

