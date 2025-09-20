ETV Bharat / bharat

Non-Judicial Members Of Tribunals Averse To Passing Orders Against Govt: CJI B R Gavai

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai (B. R. Gavai) attends the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, September 20, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday said some of the non-judicial members of the tribunals, who are usually ex-bureaucrats, are averse to passing any orders against the government and urged them to reflect.

Addressing the 10th All India Conference of the Central Administrative Tribunal 2025 here, the CJI flagged various issues plaguing the tribunals and the country's justice delivery system in the presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

CJI Gavai said the administrative tribunals are unlike courts as they occupy a unique space between the executive and the judiciary, and many of their members come from administrative services while others come from the judiciary. Though this diversity presents a strength as it brings together judicial acumen and administrative experience, it makes it imperative that members are consistently trained and held to uniform standards of eligibility and conduct, he said.

"Judicial members would benefit from exposure to the nuances of public administration, while administrative members would require training in legal reasoning. I should not be taken otherwise because nowadays you don't know what you say and what comes on social media.

"But as a judge, I have personally noticed that some of the administrative members -- some of the judges coming from the administration... do not forget that they come from the administration and... are averse to passing any order which will be against the government. So I think they should reflect on that...," the CJI said.

He added that regular workshops, conferences and training programmes conducted by judicial academicians can prove invaluable in this regard and greatly enhance the effectiveness of the tribunal members.

"Furthermore, if a uniform appointment process is enacted with clear eligibility criteria, this would abate all questions of arbitrariness and reinforce the trust of the citizens in the tribunal," CJI Gavai said.

He also flagged the multiplicity of appeals which arises from the tribunals' decisions, an issue that was also highlighted by Meghwal in his address, in cases where there are concurrent findings of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and high courts but still appeals are filed in the apex court. This happens because bureaucrats are afraid of taking any risk and want to pass on the buck to the courts, he said.

"If you can have some central agency to filter as to whether the matter really deserves to be appealed or not, that will greatly reduce the pendency of the matters before the court. All of us know that the central government is the biggest litigant before the Supreme Court, as well as the high courts," he added.