Nominations For Padma Awards Open Till July 31, Here's How To Apply

New Delhi: The last date for nominations for Padma Awards is July 31 and it will be accepted online on Rashtriya Puraskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. The awards, instituted in 1954, are announced on the occasion of Republic Day.

With an aim to recognise ‘work of distinction’, this award is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements or service in all fields or disciplines, such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service and trade and industry. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards.

"The Government is committed to transform Padma Awards into 'People’s Padma'. All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs & STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society," a release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated on Tuesday.