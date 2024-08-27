ETV Bharat / bharat

Nomination Process Closed For First Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections

BJP candidate from Doda Shakti Raj Parihar accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh files his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The nomination process closed for the first phase of the Assembly elections 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. 72 candidates comprising both independent as well as those belonging to various political parties have filed nominations in seven Assembly constituencies in Anantnag District.

14 candidates filed their nomination papers in Anantnag West Assembly Constituency, 12 candidates filed nomination in Anantnag Assembly Constituency, three candidates filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer for Srigufwara Bijbehara Assembly Constituency, 12 candidates filed their nominations papers in Dooru Assembly Constituency, 11 candidates filed their nominations papers for Kokernag( ST) Assembly Constituency in the office of Returning Officers.

13 candidates filed nomination papers for Shangus Anantnag East Assembly Constituency and six candidates filed nomination papers for the Pahalgam assembly segment.

The candidates who filed the nomination forms are NC nominee Abdul Majeed Larmi (Anantnag West), PDP's Sofi Gaffar (Anantnag West), BJP's Rafiq Wani (Anantnag West), APNI party's Hilal Ahmad Shah (Anantnag Main), Congress candidate Peerzada Mohd Syeed (Anantnag Main), BJP's Advocate Wajahat on (Anantnag Main), Independent Candidate Peerzada Mansoor Hussain (Anantnag Main), PDP's Dr Mehboob Beigh (Anantnag Main).

NC candidate Bashir Ahmad Veeri and PDP candidate Ilteja Mufti filed their nominations for the Bijbehara constituency, Congress candidate Gh Ahmad Mir filed his animation for the Dooru Constituency, NC candidate Altaf Kallu filed his nomination for the Pahalgam constituency, NC candidate Reyaz Ahmad Khan and PDP candidate Abdul Rehman Veeri filed their nominations for the Shangus Anantnag East seat.