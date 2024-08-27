Nomination Process Closed For First Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The nomination process closed for the first phase of the Assembly elections 2024 in Jammu and Kashmir. 72 candidates comprising both independent as well as those belonging to various political parties have filed nominations in seven Assembly constituencies in Anantnag District.
14 candidates filed their nomination papers in Anantnag West Assembly Constituency, 12 candidates filed nomination in Anantnag Assembly Constituency, three candidates filed their nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer for Srigufwara Bijbehara Assembly Constituency, 12 candidates filed their nominations papers in Dooru Assembly Constituency, 11 candidates filed their nominations papers for Kokernag( ST) Assembly Constituency in the office of Returning Officers.
13 candidates filed nomination papers for Shangus Anantnag East Assembly Constituency and six candidates filed nomination papers for the Pahalgam assembly segment.
The candidates who filed the nomination forms are NC nominee Abdul Majeed Larmi (Anantnag West), PDP's Sofi Gaffar (Anantnag West), BJP's Rafiq Wani (Anantnag West), APNI party's Hilal Ahmad Shah (Anantnag Main), Congress candidate Peerzada Mohd Syeed (Anantnag Main), BJP's Advocate Wajahat on (Anantnag Main), Independent Candidate Peerzada Mansoor Hussain (Anantnag Main), PDP's Dr Mehboob Beigh (Anantnag Main).
NC candidate Bashir Ahmad Veeri and PDP candidate Ilteja Mufti filed their nominations for the Bijbehara constituency, Congress candidate Gh Ahmad Mir filed his animation for the Dooru Constituency, NC candidate Altaf Kallu filed his nomination for the Pahalgam constituency, NC candidate Reyaz Ahmad Khan and PDP candidate Abdul Rehman Veeri filed their nominations for the Shangus Anantnag East seat.
DPAP Candidate Meer Altaf Hussain filed his nomination for the Anantnag Main seat while DPAP candidate Bilal Ahmad Deva filed a nomination for the Anantnag West seat.
Scrutiny for nomination papers shall take place on August 28 and the last date of withdrawal is August 30. The poll date for all seven Assembly segments of Anantnag is September 18.
The poll date for all seven Assembly segments of Anantnag is September 18.

Over 23.27 lakh voters including 5.66 lakh youths are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the Phase-I of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election which is scheduled to be held on 18 September across the 24 Assembly Constituencies in seven districts of Jammu & Kashmir.
A total number of 23,27,543 lakh voters are eligible, to cast their vote during the first Phase of the J&K Assembly elections. Out of them, there are 11,76,441 male voters and 1151042 female voters along with 60 third-gender electors. There are 5.66 lakh young voters between the age group of 18 to 29 including 123922 first-time voters.
24 Assembly constituencies both in Jammu and Kashmir divisions are going to elections in the first phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.