Noida Man, 20, Arrested For Threatening To Kill Salman Khan, Baba Siddique's Son

Noida: A 20-year-old prank caller has been arrested in Noida for allegedly issuing death threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12.
According to Mumbai police, Mohammed Tayyab, who was detained by the Bandra police team, made calls for fun. Arrangements are being made for his transit remand to Mumbai. The call was received at Siddique's public relations office in Bandra East and contained threats against both Siddique, along with demands for money.
"The threatening call came on Friday evening. The person on the phone threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddiqui and actor Salman Khan and demanded money," police said.
Following the call, an employee at Zeeshan's office filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station. Upon investigation, police identified the suspect and subsequently arrested him from Noida Sector 39.
The Mumbai Police found no gang affiliations or mafia connection with Mohammad Tayyab so far, during initial questioning. The authorities continue their investigation into the motive behind the threat and any potential accomplices.
Earlier, Mumbai Police had also apprehended 24-year-old Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin from Jamshedpur, over a threat message received by Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline. He had demanded Rs 5 crore as ransom.
Zeeshan’s father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra East on October 12. Baba Siddique, a veteran Congress leader for decades and a close associate of the former Union Minister Sunil Dutt and his daughter Priya Dutt, Siddique had quit the party to throw his weight behind Ajit Pawar’s NCP in February, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, Zeeshan is set to contest Maharashtra elections on NCP ticket. He joined the NCP on October 25 in the presence of party President Ajit Pawar and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare and soon after, his nomination was announced. He will take on Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Varun Sardesai in Bandra East. Maharashtra is going to single-phase polls on November 20.
Salman Khan's security concerns
Actor Salman Khan's security was tightened following the assassination of Baba Siddique, who was his close friend. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the killing. The same gang has been allegedly threatening Salman Khan for a long time, with the enmity stemming from the infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving the actor. The animal is held in reverence by the Bishnoi community.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has made 15 arrests in connection with the Baba Siddique case. On October 26, nine accused in the murder case were presented before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai after their police custody ended.
Read More