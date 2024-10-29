ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida Man, 20, Arrested For Threatening To Kill Salman Khan, Baba Siddique's Son

A combination of photos of actor Salman Khan (left) and Mohammed Tayyab, the 20-year-old caller arrested by Mumbai police in Noida. ( IANS/ANI )

Noida: A 20-year-old prank caller has been arrested in Noida for allegedly issuing death threats against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique, an MLA and son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead on October 12.

According to Mumbai police, Mohammed Tayyab, who was detained by the Bandra police team, made calls for fun. Arrangements are being made for his transit remand to Mumbai. The call was received at Siddique's public relations office in Bandra East and contained threats against both Siddique, along with demands for money.

"The threatening call came on Friday evening. The person on the phone threatened to kill Zeeshan Siddiqui and actor Salman Khan and demanded money," police said.

Following the call, an employee at Zeeshan's office filed a complaint on the basis of which a case was registered at the Nirmal Nagar police station. Upon investigation, police identified the suspect and subsequently arrested him from Noida Sector 39.

The Mumbai Police found no gang affiliations or mafia connection with Mohammad Tayyab so far, during initial questioning. The authorities continue their investigation into the motive behind the threat and any potential accomplices.