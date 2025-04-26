Drones Will Not Be Able To Fly Around Noida International Airport, Action Will Be Taken For Violating Rules

New Delhi/Noida: The Noida International Airport has been declared a red zone following directives by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), officials said.

They said following this, no drones or any unmanned aerial vehicles will be allowed to fly over or near the Noida International Airport. "Strict action will be taken for violation of the order," they said.

ADCP Noida International Airport Manish Kumar Mishra said that the orders have been issued considering the security of the airport. "It is compulsory for everyone to follow the orders. If anyone violates the order, strict legal action will be taken. The decision is taken solely for the security of the airport," Mishra added.

According to Mishra, following the directives by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA, the airport was declared a red zone on October 8, 2024.

The greenfield airport is around 75 km from Delhi and will be the national capital region's second international airport. It is being built by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Swiss firm Zurich International Airport AG, for the Uttar Pradesh government in a public-private partnership model.

The airport, which boasts of Instrument Landing System (ILS), will have sixty domestic flights. Contracts have been signed with Indigo and Akasa for domestic flights to and fro major cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The airport will also run cargo services along with international flights to Zurich, Singapore and Dubai.