Noida International Airport at Jewar Set for Post-Diwali Take-Off: Here's All You Need To Know

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India is about to launch its most ambitious aviation project, the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The mega project, expected to be inaugurated on October 30, will revolutionise aviation, tourism, commerce & trade and regional development while alleviating the pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

As Phase 1 is almost complete, the enormous site in western Uttar Pradesh is busy with nearly 9,000 workers and is expected to commence its first commercial flights during the Diwali festive season.

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that operations would begin within 45 days of October 30, marking a new era on NCR’s aviation map.

“We anticipate that flight operations will begin within 45 days after inauguration. The airport will emerge as a true international gateway, boosting connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities for the entire region. We are working to expedite the inauguration so that it happens soon. The current date we have set for the inauguration is October 30," Naidu informed reporters.

A Second Gateway for NCR

The airport is situated 75 km from Delhi, which gives it a natural advantage in serving not only Uttar Pradesh but also parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. The master plan expects 70 million passengers a year and up to six runways by 2050. Phase 1 will have one runway and terminal with a capacity of 12 million passengers a year.

Captain Shakti Lumba, industry veteran and former IndiGo Vice President, told ETV Bharat, “Jewar’s launch is a welcome step, but it will take at least a year before the airport becomes fully operational. The biggest challenge remains seamless connectivity with IGI Airport, though an express train link has been cleared, its timely execution will be crucial.”

“Since the airport is outside city limits, I don’t foresee obstacles violating height regulations around its runways. Once functional, Jewar will significantly decongest IGI, open up more slots for Delhi and in the long run, surpass IGI in both cargo and passenger capacity. This will provide a massive boost to economic activity and mobility across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the wider NCR.”

Expressway Push to Unlock Potential

To complement the airport, the Centre has cleared a 30-km expressway project that will connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar Airport. Proposed by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and backed by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the expressway will run parallel to the existing Noida–Greater Noida Expressway along the Yamuna river.

Currently, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway sees five lakh vehicles daily, leading to heavy congestion. The new link will serve as a strategic bypass, directly connecting Delhi with Jewar Airport.

“To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary, it’s urgent,” Sharma added.

Gadkari has assured that funds would not be a constraint, adding that projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore are already underway in Delhi-NCR, with Rs 60,000 crore completed and an additional Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore planned.

Originally cleared in principle by the Noida Authority in March 2025, the project was to be executed by UPEIDA with a cost-sharing model. With the Centre’s intervention, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is now expected to take charge.

CISF Takes Charge

Security preparedness has also moved into high gear. On the first day of Navratri, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially took charge at NIA, marking its 70th airport deployment in India.

CISF DIG (Airport) Vinay Kalja said, “This is the 70th airport in India where CISF has been deployed. It will become a major international airport with 12 million passengers planned for. We are happy that on the first day of Navratri, 120 CISF personnel have been deployed here.”

“On 22 Sept 2025, CISF took over the security of Noida International Airport (DXN), India’s first net-zero emissions airport and now the 70th airport under the security cover of CISF. With this, CISF reaffirms its role as the shield ensuring foolproof security while supporting India’s rise as a global aviation hub,” CISF posted on X.

State-of-the-Art Facilities