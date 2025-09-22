Noida International Airport at Jewar Set for Post-Diwali Take-Off: Here's All You Need To Know
Aviation experts said Noida International Airport will take at least a year to become fully operational, decongest IGIA and boost NCR’s economy.
New Delhi: India is about to launch its most ambitious aviation project, the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar.
The mega project, expected to be inaugurated on October 30, will revolutionise aviation, tourism, commerce & trade and regional development while alleviating the pressure on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).
As Phase 1 is almost complete, the enormous site in western Uttar Pradesh is busy with nearly 9,000 workers and is expected to commence its first commercial flights during the Diwali festive season.
Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said that operations would begin within 45 days of October 30, marking a new era on NCR’s aviation map.
“We anticipate that flight operations will begin within 45 days after inauguration. The airport will emerge as a true international gateway, boosting connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities for the entire region. We are working to expedite the inauguration so that it happens soon. The current date we have set for the inauguration is October 30," Naidu informed reporters.
A Second Gateway for NCR
The airport is situated 75 km from Delhi, which gives it a natural advantage in serving not only Uttar Pradesh but also parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. The master plan expects 70 million passengers a year and up to six runways by 2050. Phase 1 will have one runway and terminal with a capacity of 12 million passengers a year.
Captain Shakti Lumba, industry veteran and former IndiGo Vice President, told ETV Bharat, “Jewar’s launch is a welcome step, but it will take at least a year before the airport becomes fully operational. The biggest challenge remains seamless connectivity with IGI Airport, though an express train link has been cleared, its timely execution will be crucial.”
“Since the airport is outside city limits, I don’t foresee obstacles violating height regulations around its runways. Once functional, Jewar will significantly decongest IGI, open up more slots for Delhi and in the long run, surpass IGI in both cargo and passenger capacity. This will provide a massive boost to economic activity and mobility across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the wider NCR.”
Expressway Push to Unlock Potential
To complement the airport, the Centre has cleared a 30-km expressway project that will connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar Airport. Proposed by Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma and backed by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the expressway will run parallel to the existing Noida–Greater Noida Expressway along the Yamuna river.
Currently, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway sees five lakh vehicles daily, leading to heavy congestion. The new link will serve as a strategic bypass, directly connecting Delhi with Jewar Airport.
“To fully leverage Jewar Airport’s potential, building a direct and efficient road link is not just necessary, it’s urgent,” Sharma added.
Gadkari has assured that funds would not be a constraint, adding that projects worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore are already underway in Delhi-NCR, with Rs 60,000 crore completed and an additional Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore planned.
Originally cleared in principle by the Noida Authority in March 2025, the project was to be executed by UPEIDA with a cost-sharing model. With the Centre’s intervention, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is now expected to take charge.
CISF Takes Charge
Security preparedness has also moved into high gear. On the first day of Navratri, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officially took charge at NIA, marking its 70th airport deployment in India.
CISF DIG (Airport) Vinay Kalja said, “This is the 70th airport in India where CISF has been deployed. It will become a major international airport with 12 million passengers planned for. We are happy that on the first day of Navratri, 120 CISF personnel have been deployed here.”
“On 22 Sept 2025, CISF took over the security of Noida International Airport (DXN), India’s first net-zero emissions airport and now the 70th airport under the security cover of CISF. With this, CISF reaffirms its role as the shield ensuring foolproof security while supporting India’s rise as a global aviation hub,” CISF posted on X.
State-of-the-Art Facilities
The airport’s runway is CAT-III ILS compliant, ensuring uninterrupted operations during dense fog, a common disruption in north India’s winter months.
Its multi-modal cargo terminal, being developed with Air India SATS, is nearing completion, making Jewar a potential logistics hub for perishable goods, e-commerce shipments and exports.
Domestic carriers IndiGo and Akasa Air have already signed on as launch partners with talks underway with Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian carriers to establish global routes. Expected first destinations include Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, with international routes to follow.
“Phase-I construction is progressing steadily and remains on track for commissioning this year. A validation flight completed in December confirmed the readiness of our navigation aids, approach procedures and ATC systems,” said NIA CEO Christoph Schnellmann.
Catalyst for Tourism and Trade
Tourism stakeholders believe the airport will give a decisive push to northern India’s tourism economy. Agra, Mathura, Vrindavan and the wildlife sanctuaries of Uttarakhand will be within easy reach for international tourists landing at Jewar. The airport is anticipated to enhance heritage, spiritual and leisure tourism by decreasing travel time, while also promoting event tourism through trade shows, conventions and conferences in Delhi-NCR.
The cargo facilities will also be essential for ensuring agriculture produce, handicrafts, textiles and industrial goods from Uttar Pradesh and adjoining states reach international markets more efficiently.
Economic Ripple Effect
The consequences of NIA extends the horizon of aviation. Nearly 9,000 jobs are already being created on-site and tens of thousands of additional jobs will follow in hospitality, logistics, and other allied industries as the airport becomes operational.
Experts said the airport to be a draw for real estate, retail, warehousing, and manufacturing investment, all of which will support the role of NCR as a global business centre.
The project will provide access to larger corridors of development such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and Eastern Peripheral Expressway that could create growth opportunities across multiple sectors.
MRO and Aviation Ecosystem
Another important consideration will be creating the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, which have already been discussed for future phases of the project. Till date, airlines have outsourced the maintenance to other countries. Establishing a MRO hub in Jewar will provide cost-efficient repairs, create more high-skilled jobs, and support India's self-reliance in aviation.
Experts Flag Concerns
Despite the optimism, there are also warnings from experts about regulations and urban planning lapses.
Aviation experts stress that Jewar’s success will depend on seamless integration with IGI Airport, Delhi, and adequate airspace management to avoid bottlenecks.
Real estate experts warn of risks from unauthorised growth. “Rampant illegal colonies and unauthorised constructions are coming up in the 10 km radius around the airport. With strict NOC and height clearance rules in place, enforcement must be watertight to prevent long-term safety and regulatory risks,” an expert told ETV Bharat.
Urban planning analysts add that without strict zoning, the area risks unregulated sprawl that could compromise both safety and infrastructure quality.
The public-private partnership (PPP) model, led by Zurich Airport’s subsidiary Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd., has ensured global expertise and private capital flow into the project.
The government’s emphasis on Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) and the DGCA’s pending aerodrome license approval underline its focus on safety and standards.
Once operational, Jewar will not just be another airport, it will be India’s largest aviation hub, redefining NCR’s economic geography and opening new horizons for Uttar Pradesh.
As Civil Aviation Minister Naidu summed it up, “Jewar will stand as a symbol of India’s infrastructure ambition. It will decongest Delhi skies, provide a global gateway, and create a multiplier effect for jobs, trade, and tourism.”
