Noida Honour Killing: Father And Brother Arrested For Murdering Woman After Love Marriage

New Delhi/Noida: A horrific case of honour killing has come to light in the Bisarakh police station area, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a father and brother brutally murdered a 23-year-old woman after she married against their wishes. In an attempt to destroy evidence, they hurriedly cremated her body. Acting swiftly, the police arrested both the accused and solved the case within three hours.

DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi revealed that the young woman was in love with a man her family did not approve of. Despite their opposition, she married him on March 11 at the Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad. Enraged by her decision, her father and brother plotted to kill her. On the morning of March 12, they executed their plan and later cremated her remains to erase all traces of the crime.

"As soon as the police received the information, we acted immediately. Within three hours, we uncovered the truth and arrested the accused father and brother," said DCP Awasthi.