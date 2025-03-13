ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida Honour Killing: Father And Brother Arrested For Murdering Woman After Love Marriage

A father and brother killed a 23-year-old woman in for marrying against their wishes. They cremated her body, but police arrested them within three hours.

Noida Honour Killing: Father And Brother Arrested For Murdering Woman After Love Marriage
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 10:55 PM IST

Updated : Mar 13, 2025, 11:02 PM IST

New Delhi/Noida: A horrific case of honour killing has come to light in the Bisarakh police station area, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where a father and brother brutally murdered a 23-year-old woman after she married against their wishes. In an attempt to destroy evidence, they hurriedly cremated her body. Acting swiftly, the police arrested both the accused and solved the case within three hours.

DCP Central Noida Shakti Awasthi revealed that the young woman was in love with a man her family did not approve of. Despite their opposition, she married him on March 11 at the Arya Samaj temple in Ghaziabad. Enraged by her decision, her father and brother plotted to kill her. On the morning of March 12, they executed their plan and later cremated her remains to erase all traces of the crime.

"As soon as the police received the information, we acted immediately. Within three hours, we uncovered the truth and arrested the accused father and brother," said DCP Awasthi.

The Bisarakh police launched a detailed investigation into the case. Authorities are gathering evidence to ensure strict legal action is taken against the accused. Honour killings, caused by outdated beliefs, are still a big problem in some places. The police have promised that justice will be rendered, and the accused will be punished under the law.

