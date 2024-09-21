ETV Bharat / bharat

Close Shave With Death: Girl On Scooty Falls Off Bridge, Lands On Pillar After Hit By Vehicle In Noida

By ETV Bharat English Team

A girl on scooty met with an accident in Noida but luckily landed on the pillar of the flyover, after which she was rescued and rushed to hospital.

Girl On Scooty Falls Off Bridge After Being Hit By Vehicle in Noida
Girl On Scooty Falls Off Bridge After Being Hit By Vehicle in Noida (ANI videograb)

Noida: A girl had a close shave with death as she fell and landed on the base of an elevated road pillar after the scooter she was riding met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Saturday.

The particular spot where the accident took place falls under the jurisdiction of Noida Sector 20 police station. The girl fell off the road after an unidentified vehicle hit her.

Girl On Scooty Falls Off Bridge, Lands On Pillar After Hit By Vehicle In Noida (ANI)

While the identity and the condition of the girl were not immediately clear, passersby jumped on the pillar where she was lying to rescue her. It was not immediately clear if the driver of the vehicle which hit the girl was caught or not.

"A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad, her scooty met with an accident and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. Rescue team of Police and Fire reached here, the girl was rescued safely. She was sent to hospital in an ambulance. Two men who were there to rescue here were also helped down and sent to hospital... As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooty). It has been impounded by the Police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action," ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra said.

TAGGED:

