'Fake Embassy' Had all The Markings Of A Diplomatic Office: Luxury Cars, Foreign Flags And Pictures of High Dignitaries

Ghaziabad: The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh STF on Wednesday busted a “fake embassy” operating in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar police station area.
Harshvardhan Jain was running an illegal embassy in Kavi Nagar and identified himself as the ambassador of two countries and a political advisor to four countries.
A case was registered against Jain at Kavi Nagar police station by Inspector Sachin Kumar of STF Noida unit. The STF recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches from Harshvardhan's fake embassy.
Natwarlal Harshvardhan is known to have an affinity for luxury cars and costly watches. Embassies of different countries are usually located in posh areas. Harshvardhan thought that if he opens a fake embassy in Delhi, he will be caught easily.
Therefore, he chose Ghaziabad's posh locality of Kavi Nagar. He took a bungalow on rent in Kavi Nagar and planned it in such a manner that no one suspected foul play.
Flags of different countries were hoisted outside the bungalow and diplomatic number plates were installed on the vehicles parked outside. Anyone seeing all this would mistake Harshvardhan for a real ambassador and diplomatic advisor.
Harshvardhan had set up an office in the bungalow and photographs inside the office showed him posing with the Indian Prime Minister, the President and dignitaries of other countries. All these photographs were allegedly photo shopped by Harshvardhan so that people coming to the office can be easily influenced.
MBA from London:
According to the information received from STF, the 47-year-old Jain did his BBA from Ghaziabad and MBA from London. Harshvardhan's father was a reputed industrialist. His father had marble mines in Banswara and Kankroli in Rajasthan.
Harshvardhan has also worked there. Marble was exported to London by companies in the marble business. In the year 2000, Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with a person named Chandraswami. Chandraswami arranged Harshvardhan's meeting with Adnan and Ehsaan in London. Harshvardhan along with Ehsaan formed more than a dozen companies in London. Which were used for brokerage.
According to the information received, Harshvardhan settled in Dubai in 2006. In Dubai, Harshvardhan met Shafiq and Ibrahim. Harshvardhan along with Shafiq and Ibrahim formed several companies in Dubai, through which brokerage was done in the name of getting jobs etc. in various foreign countries. In this venture, Harshvardhan reportedly started getting good money. During this time, he travelled to many countries of the Gulf and Africa and brokerage services were done in these countries.
Back in India in 2011:
Harshvardhan Jain came to India at the end of 2011. In 2012, Ghaziabad Police recovered a satellite phone from Harshvardhan Jain. A case has been registered in this regard at Kavi Nagar police station of Ghaziabad. In 2012, Harshvardhan Jain was accused of becoming an advisor of a micro-nation (self-proclaimed country) named SEBORGA.
Similarly, Harshvardhan had also taken the post of ambassador from POULBIA, LADONIA micronation.
According to the FIR, the police received complaints from different sources that a “fake embassy” was running in Ghaziabad by illegally hoisting flags of various countries and putting diplomatic number plates on vehicles.
Following this Noida STF established contact with various central agencies to investigate the matter. Noida STF got information that an embassy cannot be run without the permission of the Ministry of External Affairs and that this is against the sovereignty of India. Noida STF unit informed the higher officials in this regard, after which the higher officials gave instructions to take action.
On Wednesday the Noida STF entered the bungalow and found Harshvardhan Jain present inside. Four vehicles with diplomatic number plates were outside the house.