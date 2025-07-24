ETV Bharat / bharat

'Fake Embassy' Had all The Markings Of A Diplomatic Office: Luxury Cars, Foreign Flags And Pictures of High Dignitaries

Ghaziabad: The Noida unit of Uttar Pradesh STF on Wednesday busted a “fake embassy” operating in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar police station area.

Harshvardhan Jain was running an illegal embassy in Kavi Nagar and identified himself as the ambassador of two countries and a political advisor to four countries.

A case was registered against Jain at Kavi Nagar police station by Inspector Sachin Kumar of STF Noida unit. The STF recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches from Harshvardhan's fake embassy.

Natwarlal Harshvardhan is known to have an affinity for luxury cars and costly watches. Embassies of different countries are usually located in posh areas. Harshvardhan thought that if he opens a fake embassy in Delhi, he will be caught easily.

Therefore, he chose Ghaziabad's posh locality of Kavi Nagar. He took a bungalow on rent in Kavi Nagar and planned it in such a manner that no one suspected foul play.

Flags of different countries were hoisted outside the bungalow and diplomatic number plates were installed on the vehicles parked outside. Anyone seeing all this would mistake Harshvardhan for a real ambassador and diplomatic advisor.

Harshvardhan had set up an office in the bungalow and photographs inside the office showed him posing with the Indian Prime Minister, the President and dignitaries of other countries. All these photographs were allegedly photo shopped by Harshvardhan so that people coming to the office can be easily influenced.

MBA from London:

According to the information received from STF, the 47-year-old Jain did his BBA from Ghaziabad and MBA from London. Harshvardhan's father was a reputed industrialist. His father had marble mines in Banswara and Kankroli in Rajasthan.