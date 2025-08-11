Noida Daycare Centre Maid Held For Brutality On 15-Month-Old Girl

New Delhi/Noida: A maid at a child daycare centre in Noida has been arrested for allegedly beating a 15-month-old girl brutally. A case has been registered based on the CCTV footage of the brutality, police said.

It is learnt that when the victim returned home from the daycare, located near Paras Tierra in Sector-142, she was crying inconsolably, and her mother noticed several injury marks on her body.

While changing her clothes, she noticed circular bite marks on her thigh and immediately took her to the doctor, who confirmed them as from teeth.

Infuriated by this, the parents demanded CCTV footage of the daycare centre, seeing which, they were shocked.

It was seen in the footage that the accused maid had slapped the girl, thrown her on the ground and whipped her with a plastic belt. She was hurling abuse at the victim and threatening her. The girl was seen crying loudly due to the excruciating pain inflicted on her.

The parents also alleged that the head of the daycare centre did not intervene during the brutal incident.

The bite marks on the victim's thigh. (ETV Bharat)

Police said that based on their complaint at the Sector 142 police station, an FIR was registered, and the accused maid was arrested. She was sent to jail, and an investigation has been launched into the incident. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted, they added.

Noida Central DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy said, "The police have been informed by the victim's parents about the torture by the daycare centre maid. Based on their complaint, a case has been registered at the Sector 142 police station, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further probe is on into the matter.