Noida Businessman Duped Of Rs 6.5 Crore In Dating App Scam

New Delhi/Noida: A businessman lost Rs 6.5 crore after befriending a woman on a dating app, who lured him into a fraudulent investment scheme. The victim, a director of a Delhi-based company, transferred the amount to multiple accounts in hopes of making a profit, only to realise he had been scammed. Upon discovering the fraud, he filed a complaint with the cyber crime police.

In his complaint, the victim, a resident of Sector 76, stated that he met a woman named Anita on a dating app in December last year. She claimed to be from Hyderabad, and as their conversations grew frequent, they became friends.

Gaining his trust, Anita introduced the victim to investment opportunities that promised high returns. She claimed that many of her acquaintances and relatives were earning lakhs per month through this method while working from home. On her recommendation, the victim joined several Telegram groups, where she provided information about three trading websites.

How the Fraud Took Place

The victim initially invested Rs 3.2 lakh on one of the websites, earning a quick profit of Rs 24,000. When he withdrew Rs 8,000, the amount was successfully transferred to his account. Convinced by this, he believed Anita’s advice was genuine.

Every day, Anita introduced new investment schemes, many linked to foreign companies. Trusting her, the victim continued transferring money to the accounts she provided. Eventually, he invested his entire life savings of Rs 4.5 crore. She later persuaded him to take a Rs 2 crore loan for further investment. Over 30 transactions, a total of Rs 6.5 crore was transferred to 25 different accounts.

At one point, the victim saw a profit of Rs 2 crore displayed on the app and website. However, when he attempted to withdraw the money, he was told to first pay 30% of the total amount as tax. When he refused, his contact with Anita was cut off. Soon after, two of the three websites shut down, confirming his suspicion of being scammed.