Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

The British-American molecular biologist also discussed longevity, stem cell therapy, a balanced diet, exercise, and the science-literature relationship at the JLF 2025.

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025
Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan speaking at Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 (ETV Bharat)
Published : Feb 1, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Jaipur: India-born Nobel laureate Prof. Venki Ramakrishnan on Saturday discussed ways to live a long life from the stage of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2025. He emphasised the importance of stem cell therapy and drastic changes in eating habits.

“Research is being done on stem cells for the treatment of blood cancer and blood disorders, which can increase the lifespan of a person. However, we have to avoid a high-calorie and fat-rich diet and do regular exercise to control cholesterol and diabetes,” he said.

Prof. Ramakrishnan highlighted the scientific experiments done on mice that have indicated that life expectancy can be increased with stem cell therapy.

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 (ETV Bharat)

During a session about science and literature, the 72-year-old British-American molecular biologist also spoke about his book ‘Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing and the Quest for Immortality.’.

Prof. Ramakrishnan said that a healthy lifestyle and scientific research were crucial steps towards increasing the human lifespan. “Science and technology can change our entire lives, but for their proper use, an understanding of literature, philosophy, and history is also necessary,” he said.

The Nobel laureate also discussed the growing impact of modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), climate science, and genetic engineering and said that it is very important to understand their social and ethical aspects.

During his session, Prof. Ramakrishnan shared his experiences and discussed various scientific topics at the JLF and also gave a new perspective on understanding the relationship between science and life.

