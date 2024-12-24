'We Will Regret In The Future,' Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee Warns Of Looming Water Crisis

Bolpur: Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee expressed concern over the decline in water levels. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Monday, he advocated for equitable water distribution. The renowned economist claimed that if selfishness over water is not stopped, we will have to pay dearly in the future.

The Nobel laureate praised the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi in this regard. "The AAP government has shown some concern about equity in water distribution," Banerjee said. However, the Nobel laureate explosively claimed that there is no political support in India for water conservation and distribution. The Bengali Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee has been relentlessly practising and researching agriculture, water use in agriculture and related subjects for a long time.

In an earlier conversation with ETV Bharat, Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee expressed his concern about the future water crisis. "Until now, we have not thought much about the water crisis socially. For example, in India, people are pumping water in various places. However, they do not have to pay for the electricity that is supposed to be paid for the pump."

"Water is very cheap to pump, so water is being pumped out evenly. As a result, the water level is gradually going down. It seems that water will almost exhaust in some places. It may run out in the next 10-15 years. It is good if any farmer gets water. But, if it destroys equality, that is not good. There needs to be a discussion on what we can all do together. Otherwise, there will be more water shortages in the future," he added.



Excerpts from the interview



ETV Bharat: How big is the water crisis in our country and how much are the people aware of it?

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee: Everyone knows the role of the people of the country in water conservation. Water should be shared equally by everyone. For example, those who are rich, and those who have big lawns, should not be given more water. Those who use more water should be charged more. The AAP government in Delhi has shown some concern about the water issue. It is not that we do not know the problem. Everyone feels that they have a right now. It would be unfair to think about it. If we do not think about the consequences of selfishness with this water, then we will regret it in the future.



ETV Bharat: Which states in India are the most affected by the water crisis?

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee: The biggest crisis is in states including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan where there is not much rain. This problem also exists in some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



ETV Bharat: Besides the government, should the common man also be aware of the impending danger?

Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee: We know what the government can do. To do it, political support is needed, which is not there at the moment. People should understand that if they don't do this now, everyone will regret it later.