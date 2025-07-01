ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Work, No Food': Over 500 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Stranded In Iran, Await Rescue

Kanyakumari: More than 500 fishermen from Tamil Nadu are now stranded on Iran's Kish Island without any work, money and food. Allegedly cutoff without help and unable to go for fishing owing to recent conflict in the region, the fishermen have sent videos to their families, and to the Indian government, urging to facilitate their return to homeland.

As per reports, more than 1000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, mainly from Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, had been working in Iran on contract, particularly in and around the Kish Island port. Most of them belong to small fishing villages and had gone abroad for a better life and livelihood.

However, ever since the war between Israel and Iran, fishing activities have been suspended. Even though the conflict has subsided, situation across the border in Iran is still tense and dangerous for fishermen to return to their work, they have said. More than 500 fishermen are currently stranded on motorboats on Kish Island, with no opportunity to fish or even leave their vessels and step out for food.

In video messages they shared with their families in Tamil Nadu, the fishermen said they are running out of resources and struggling for even basic needs. "We cannot work, we have nothing to eat. Please help us return home," one fisherman said in the message.