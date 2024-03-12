No water to Tamil Nadu even if they ask or Centre orders: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that there is no question of giving water to Tamil Nadu.

Responding to Leader of Opposition R Ashok's allegation of secretly releasing water to Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah said, "Does anyone secretly release water? There is no water."

"What they say is a lie, Tamil Nadu will not be given (Cauvery) water. We will not give it without keeping water for drinking. They have not even asked to give water. There is no question of giving water to Tamil Nadu, even if the Tamil Nadu government asks, or even if the Centre says. We do not give water even if anyone asks us," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Heggavadi village of Chamarajanagar tehsil.

The Chief Minister also hit out at BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade for his change in Constitution remarks. "Constitution change is BJP's hidden agenda, BJP is telling this through MP Ananth Kumar Hegde," Siddaramaiah added.

"Ananth Kumar Hegde is not an ordinary person, he is a five-time MP and a minister. If such a person has to speak about changing the Constitution, it is not the decision of the party? But can he say it personally? Has the BJP taken any action against him?" Siddaramaiah asked.

"That is the party that believes in Manusmriti. They have been opposing the Constitution since the day the Constitution was promulgated. Now they are saying this through Anant Kumar Hegde," he said.

Expressing displeasure over the implementation of the CAA, Siddaramaiah said, "Why should the CAA be implemented now during the Lok Sabha elections? We are against giving citizenship based on religion."