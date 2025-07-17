No Warning Labels On Samosas And Jalebis, But Doctors Urge Caution

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare has clarified that there were no directions for warning labels on street food products such as samosa, jalebi, and laddoo.

The ministry said that there was only an advisory for “display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms, etc.” for raising awareness about healthy food habits and harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items.

However, doctors have cautioned people against the overconsumption of sugary and oily foods like samosa and jalebi.

‘Sugar and oil are dangerous for health’

Senior doctor Dr. BP Tyagi said that consuming samosas and jalebi for a long time increases the possibility of many types of problems in the body. “Potato, peas, spices, etc., are used for filling in samosas, which is fine in its place. But the most dangerous for health is the outer layer of the samosa, which is made from flour,” he said.

“The samosas are fried by heating the same oil again and again. Using the same oil for a long time increases trans fat in the oil, which is very harmful to health,” Dr. Tyagi said.

‘Jalebi shoots up calories’

Consuming jalebi for a long time is also not good for health at all, said Dr. Tyagi. “As delicious as jalebi looks, it is equally harmful for the body, especially when it is consumed regularly."

"It is made from refined sugar and flour, which are of high glycaemic index, due to which the blood sugar of a healthy person increases rapidly,” Dr Tyagi said.

Another senior doctor, Dr Nitin Chaudhary, said, like samosas, jalebis were also prepared using used oil for a long time, which accumulates trans fats and oxidative compounds, increasing the risk of serious diseases like cancer. “Diabetic people should especially avoid eating jalebi, as it contains only sugar and fat. It contains neither any protein nor any essential vitamins or fibre. Consumption of jalebi only increases calories in the body, which get converted into fat,” he said.

Alternatives for samosa and jalebi

“If you like the taste of samosa and jalebi very much and face difficulty giving them up, then it would be better if you made and ate samosa and jalebi at home,” said Dr. Tyagi.

“It is better to bake samosas in the oven at home than to deep-fry samosas using multigrain flour instead of refined flour. We can use paneer and soya chunks along with vegetables to fill the samosa so that the amount of protein in the samosa can increase,” he said.

For making jalebis, people can use jaggery syrup instead of sugar syrup at home to soak jalebis. “Jaggery contains antioxidants, iron, and potassium, which are beneficial for the body, whereas sugar syrup increases blood sugar rapidly, whereas jaggery syrup increases blood sugar level slowly,” Dr. Tyagi said.