No Unusual Rise In Influenza-like Illness, Severe Acute Respiratory Illness In India: Health Ministry

New Delhi: At a time when China has been witnessing a spread in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that there is no unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) related to HMPV cases anywhere in the country.

“The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been present globally since 2001. The data from Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) does not indicate any unusual rise in Influenza Like Illness (ILI)/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases anywhere in the country and also corroborated by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) sentinel surveillance data,” said Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav in the Rajya Sabha.

Jadhav said that as on January 29, 2025, a total of 59 cases have been reported on IDSP portal and two deaths have been reported due to comorbidities.

Aware of the situation, the health ministry has also activated the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre (PHEOC) at National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) since January 6, 2025 for regular monitoring of HMPV situations.

“Daily Situational Report (SitRep) is shared to the concerned stakeholders,” he said.

Last month, the World health Organisation (WHO) said that acute respiratory infections have increased during recent weeks and detections of seasonal influenza, rhinovirus, RSV, and hMPV, particularly in northern provinces of China have also increased.

Human Metapneumovirus

According to WHO, HMPV is a common respiratory virus found to circulate in many countries in winter through to spring, although not all countries routinely test and publish data on trends in hMPV. While some cases can be hospitalized with bronchitis or pneumonia, most people infected with hMPV have mild upper respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold and recover after a few days.

WHO’s Findings

In its situation report over HMPV, WHO said that in many countries of the Northern Hemisphere, trends in acute respiratory infections increase at this time of year. These increases are typically caused by seasonal epidemics of respiratory pathogens such as seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other common respiratory viruses, including human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as mycoplasma pneumoniae.