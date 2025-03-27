ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Transgression': RS Chairman Dhankhar Rejects Congress' Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday rejected a privilege motion brought by Congress against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while emphasising that there was no transgression and that all statements made in the House adhered to truth as vindicated by document authenticated by HM Shah. Dhankhar further criticised the premature invocation of privilege for media traction and reiterated that Rajya Sabha would not be used as a platform to tarnish reputations of people.

The Chairman has, meanwhile, tasked the Ethics Committee to come up with fresh guidelines for conduct of House members in view of technological advancements and social media dynamics.

Dhankhar detailed, "On March 26, 2025, I received a communication, Notice of Question of Privilege, against Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah from Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh. This notice has been given by Jairam Ramesh under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, Rajya Sabha against HM Amit Shah, and his assertion is that aspersions have been cast on Rajya Sabha member and Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi."

"Jairam Ramesh has in particular indicated that on March 25, 2025, HM Shah while replying to the debate on the Disaster Management Bill 2024, had inter alia stated as follows: The Prime Minister's National Relief Fund was established during Congress rule, and PM-CARES was introduced during Narendra Modi government, under the NDA regime."

"During the Congress rule, one family had control. The Congress President was a member of it. The Congress President in a government fund. How will you answer the people of the country? Do you think no one reads or watches?," Shah was quoted as saying.

Dhankhar continued, "Following this, some members took exceptions and the Home Minister announced he will authenticate his statement. Jairam Ramesh after indicating this requested that in view of the foregoing, privilege proceedings may be initiated against HM Amit Shah. This has found wide traction in the media. If a communication is sent to the Chair, as has been indicated in the bulletin, and a long-standing practice, it should not get publicity. Ultimately, the Chairman or the House has to take a call but the traction has been very widespread."

Shah Produces 1948 Document To Authenticate Statements

The RS Chairman stated that he has taken note of the authentication wherein Amit Shah has indicated: "I present before you a press release issued by the Government of India on January 24, 1948, authenticating my comments made in the Rajya Sabha on March 25, 2025, during the discussion on the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, regarding PMNRF."

Shah has authenticated a document from January 24, 1948, which says:

"Press Information Bureau,

Government of India,

Press Note,

Prime Minister's National Relief Fund..."

Pandit Nehru's appeal. Pandit Nehru has issued the following appeal. I am focusing Hon’ble Members, the relevant part, it will be available to you.