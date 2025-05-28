No Tip, No Trip? Ride Apps Push 'Advance Tip' Without Service Guarantee

New Delhi: In a world where digital platforms are quickly morphing into something akin to public utilities, behaviours like "advance tipping" attack fundamental features of fairness, transparency and consumer rights.

A quiet transition has taken root in India's gig economy, so quiet, in fact, that many consumers do not even know it is happening until they find themselves nudged, nearly forced to pay more simply for the basic service.

The latest drama playing out on ride-hailing and food delivery platforms such as Uber, Ola, Rapido, Swiggy and Zomato is a seemingly innocuous feature: the "advance tip". A tip should be a thank you, not a pathway to basic service.

Advertised as a way to enable quicker service, the advance tip tool, requires (or perhaps pressures) the customer to leave an advance tip to the service worker before the trip or service even begins. Although touted as new way to facilitate speed, consumer right activists, digital ethicists and gig workers themselves are raising a red flag. They assert that the advance tip converts a post-service act of gratitude into a secret bidding war and a hidden surcharge feature that normalises economic discrimination and erodes trust in the platform economy.

The New Interface of Exploitation

Open the Uber app during peak hours and you’ll likely be met with a prompt: “Add a tip for faster pickup. A driver may be more likely to accept this ride if you add a tip.” Suggested tip amounts typically range from Rs 50 to Rs 100, presented right before booking confirmation.

This practice, previously observed in niche services like Bengaluru’s auto-rickshaw app Namma Yatri, has now entered into the mainstream. Ola and Rapido have adopted similar nudges, with delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato also encouraging pre-service tipping, even before food is cooked or dispatched.

Akshay Mehra, a software engineer from Bengaluru, recounts his experience, “I was waiting for 15 minutes during rush hour. The app kept cycling through drivers. Then I tried adding a Rs 50 tip, my ride got accepted almost instantly.”

Jitendra, a government employee from Mumbai told, “I live here alone. One day I was having back pain and no one was there to take me to hospital in the night. I have added Rs 50 tip, and got Uber cab instantly. But the driver was rude.”

For many users, this experience is becoming the norm. Tips, once a token of appreciation, are now a psychological toll, a fee to bypass artificial scarcity in a system governed by opaque algorithms.

A Digital Toll Booth Masquerading as Gratitude

Bejon Misra, a leading consumer affairs expert, condemns the practice outright. “Adding a tip option before a ride begins is both unethical and illegal under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. It amounts to deceptive trade practice and a disguised surcharge. This so-called ‘advance tip’ is a cleverly disguised mechanism to shift wage responsibilities from companies to users, a form of economic exploitation masked as choice. There is no mechanism today to revoke a tip if service is poor. That alone should tell us how flawed this system is,” Misra told ETV Bharat.

He added, “Consumers don’t know where this money goes, whether to the driver or the platform. There’s no transparency, no accountability and no mechanism to revoke a tip if the service is substandard.”

Indeed, lack of transparency is one of the most troubling aspects. Platforms offer no assurance that tipping will actually yield faster service. Worse, gig workers say they don’t always receive the tips added by customers, or even know such a system exists.

On Ground Reality: "We Never Got the Tips"

ETV Bharat spoke to several bike and taxi drivers across Uber, Ola, and Rapido. Their responses were eye-opening.

Lalit Kumar, who drives for both Ola and Rapido, stated bluntly, “I haven’t received any tips. Whatever fare the customer pays, we get 70% after the platform’s cut. Even if a customer adds a tip, it’s not passed on to us.”

Raj Kumar echoed the sentiment, “If the total fare is Rs 130, we get only Rs 100. We don’t know if any tip was added. The app doesn’t show it.”

Mohit Kumar, an Uber driver, noted some drivers might benefit incidentally if they’re near a high-paying rider, but said the practice is inconsistent. “It may work during rush hour. If a rider adds a tip, and you’re close, it might help both. But it’s not a guarantee.”

Bashir Ahmed Khan, who joined Uber three months ago, told ETV Bharat, “No one informed us about this tip feature. We work 10-12 hours and complete around 12 rides daily. Only one incentive we know is Rs500 after 75 rides in a week for new drivers, and even that isn’t regular.”

The disconnection between customer perception and driver experience points to a deeper problem: either the platforms are not passing the tips to drivers transparently, or the feature is being gamified without operational grounding.

The Government Steps In

In response to growing backlash, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has launched an investigation into Ola and Rapido, following a notice sent to Uber on May 22. Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the practice on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “CCPA is investigating other apps like Olacabs and rapidobikeapp, they will also be served notice if they are found indulging in such practices.””

Joshi added that other platforms would also face scrutiny if found engaging in similar conduct.

One of the users replied, "Thanks for taking this up. This is a nonsensical practice by the operators. They loot people by charging exorbitant fares and now this practice of advance tips should be banned and these jokers should be penalised."

From Cabs to Curries: The Spillover Into Food Delivery

The trend isn’t limited to transport. Apps like Swiggy and Zomato are now prompting users to add tips before food is even dispatched. Meena Sharma, a homemaker from Delhi, expressed her dismay, “I don’t mind tipping, but not before I see the service. What if the food is spilled or late? I can’t take the tip back.”

This premature tipping model raises critical questions: If the service is poor, can the tip be revoked? Is the customer’s gesture being manipulated into a booking fee?

Expert Opinion: "Digital Blackmail"

Anil Chhikara, former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department, minced no words, “This amounts to nothing less than digital blackmail. Passengers are being compelled to pay extra under the pretext that drivers are unavailable otherwise.” He added, “Making a tip a prerequisite for service delivery is unethical and misleading. It creates psychological pressure on users and violates the Consumer Protection Act. If a tip is paid in advance and the service is poor, there should be a mechanism to revoke it.”

Chhikara also highlighted that aggregators are essentially imposing fare revisions without legal sanction, “Ride fares are under the purview of State Transport Authorities. Adding unregulated surcharges like this is illegal.” He called for urgent intervention saying, “Government authorities must step in to stop this trend. Otherwise, it will erode trust in the gig economy and damage the reputation of hardworking drivers.”

Economic Discrimination in the Digital Age

Critics argue that “advance tipping” introduces a form of economic stratification. Those who can afford to tip upfront are effectively given service priority, while poorer users may be stranded longer. A digital rights researcher told ETV Bharat, “Advance tipping transforms a standardised service into a pay-to-prioritise model. It’s opaque, unregulated, and economically discriminatory.”

On social media, users have expressed outrage. One X user wrote, “This whole ‘advance tip’ scam started with Bengaluru autos and was pushed by Namma Yatri. Now it’s spread like a virus, even Uber and Rapido have picked it up.”

Legal and Regulatory Vacuum

Despite existing laws under the Consumer Protection Act and the E-Commerce Rules, enforcement remains lax. Misra points to CCPA’s past inefficacy, “While the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued several showcause notices, they rarely translate into meaningful action. In 2023–24, CCPA issued 99 notices, but companies paid minor penalties and continued their practices unbothered. Meanwhile, consumers have lost crores. We need stringent penalties and robust enforcement.”

He calls for stronger laws and enforcement, “India must not blindly copy Western models. State governments must step up. Labour and transport are state subjects, and it is high time we brought these platforms under firm regulatory oversight. Without enforceable rules — which should have been framed back in 2021 — illegal practices will flourish. India cannot blindly copy Western models. Our legal and enforcement systems are slower and more burdensome for the common consumer. In many developed countries, regulators act on behalf of consumers. In India, not a single consumer has seen meaningful compensation or remedy from CCPA in such matters. That must change. The only solution is immediate government intervention, stronger consumer protection laws, and mandatory disclosures. Otherwise, this exploitative model will continue unchecked, harming both consumers and honest gig workers alike.”

Next Step: Transparency, Regulation, and Consumer Rights

As more Indians utilise app-based mobility and food delivery services, ensuring fairness in digital transactions is vital. Both Chhikara and Misra emphasised the need to regulate:

Mandatory disclosure: It must be disclosed to customers whether or not the driver receives the tip, and if so how much.

Revocation mechanism: There should also be a feature enabling customers to withdraw or adjust a tip if service was poor.

Transparency in matching systems: In markets where the platform has multiple customers, algorithms must prioritize riders based on availability and proximity, and not tipping bids.

Government shell: Given that labour and transportation are both state subjects, regulators must act and protect the public interest.

The Silence of the Platforms

ETV Bharat sent emails and messages to Uber, Ola and Rapido but did not receive any response.