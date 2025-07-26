No Threat To Public Health From India–UK Trade Pact, Government Assures

By Saurabh Shukla

The India–UK Free Trade Agreement stays true to India’s core priorities on public health and patent policy. It doesn’t take away the government’s right to issue compulsory licences for medicines or change the balance set by Indian patent law. The move from annual to once-in-three-years disclosure of patent use is simply about easing the compliance burden, especially when one product often involves many overlapping patents. Importantly, authorities can still ask for this information anytime it’s needed.

According to the Ministry of Commerce note, there’s no pressure to align Indian law beyond what’s already committed under global rules (TRIPS). Provisions on cooperation between patent offices are more about sharing best practices than making binding changes. Overall, the agreement reflects a confident, balanced approach: supporting innovation and trade while protecting access to essential medicines and keeping public interest front and centre.

The note suggests that the reference to voluntary licensing in the FTA (Art. 13.6) simply acknowledges global best practices that encourage collaborative solutions in the context of achieving technology transfer on mutually agreed terms. It does not limit or dilute India’s well-established right to issue compulsory licences (CLs) under Section 84 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, consistent with the TRIPS Agreement and reaffirmed in the Doha Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health.

It also adds that the FTA does not create any new precondition for issuing CLs. The sovereign authority to issue such licenses remains entirely with the Government of India, as per existing law. India’s patent law continues to be recognized globally for balancing public health needs with innovation incentives. The FTA does not alter this balance—in fact, it reaffirms India’s policy autonomy:

TRIPS-compliant safeguards like compulsory licensing and public interest exceptions remain untouched.

Nothing in the FTA curtails India’s ability to regulate or intervene when public health is at stake.

Article 13.50 rightly preserves a Party’s flexibility under TRIPS, ensuring public interest remains paramount in patent use. It’s a vital reaffirmation of India's sovereign rights in health emergencies and beyond.

Patent Working Disclosure

The provision on disclosure of commercial working of patents (Article 13.56) simply provides that instead of annual disclosure, information on the working of a patent will be provided once in 3 years. It is important to note that this is not specific to the UK FTA but applies to all patents granted in India, irrespective of nationality. Further, the disclosure obligation is not limited to pharmaceutical patents but extends to patents in all sectors.

It is also important to note that para 2 of the article provides a clear exception that, where required, such disclosure can be sought by the relevant authority at any time, and nothing in para 1 takes away the discretion of the parties to seek such information when required, including where an application for compulsory licensing has been received.

The provision is fully consistent with India’s existing legal regime and evolving needs of a modern innovation ecosystem and retains policy space and freedom for seeking disclosure regarding the commercial working of a patent in a given instance.

The requirement of making annual disclosure under Form 27 was recently revised through changes in Patent Rules. This step was taken after significant stakeholder consultation across sectors, where a strong need was expressed to reduce the compliance requirement for annual disclosure regarding the commercial working of every individual patent under Form 27.

Given the complexity and rapidly changing technology, often there are multiple patents embedded in a product– smartphones, smart telecom and IT equipment, drugs, etc. Therefore, to bifurcate product revenue to each patent and provide details of commercial working was seen to be too onerous and was accordingly revised. However, changes made did not compromise the authority in seeking information in specific cases, wherever required, as per Sec 146 of the Patent Act. Non-filing of such information was also previously a criminal offence, which was decriminalised as part of the Jan Vishwas Act.

A three-year window for providing working information aligns with the statutory obligation for working a patent and offers predictability to innovators, without compromising the Government’s ability to act in the public interest.

These changes reflect a broader regulatory intent to decriminalise and streamline compliance, while ensuring that transparency and accountability mechanisms remain in place, it adds.

On The Aspect of Harmonisation

In relation to harmonisation, there are no provisions in the FTA which harmonise Indian Patent law with international standards beyond TRIPS commitments. The patent-related provisions in the FTA mirror those international commitments which have already been taken and those which are consistent with the current legal framework.

Frequently Asked Questions

Bilateral Safeguard Measures:

Question: What are the safeguards available to Indian Domestic Industries in this FTA with the UK?

Answer: In this FTA, there are Bilateral Safeguard Measures. It allows India to temporarily increase tariffs or suspend tariff concessions on certain goods if there is a significant surge in imports from the UK that causes or threatens to cause serious injury to Indian domestic industries

Question: What is the trigger point to use this Safeguard?

Answer: When there is a surge in imports of an originating good from the UK in absolute quantities or relative to domestic production due to tariff concession under this FTA that causes or threatens to cause serious injury to the domestic industry.

Question: What action can India take under the bilateral safeguard measures?

Answer: India can suspend duty reduction or increase duty. With a limit that it cannot exceed the lesser of the current or pre-agreement MFN applied rate.

Question: What is the length of such a safeguard measure?

Answer: The duration of a bilateral safeguard measure under this FTA is initially up to two years. This period can be extended for an additional two years if an investigation determines that the safeguard measure is still needed to prevent or remedy serious injury and to facilitate adjustment for the domestic industry. Thus, the total maximum duration of a bilateral safeguard measure is four years.

Question: For what duration is the right to apply a bilateral safeguard measure available?

Answer: The right to apply a bilateral safeguard measure is applicable for 14 years post-tariff elimination (transition period) on the respective good.

Question: If India applies a bilateral safeguard measure, can the UK retaliate?

Answer: If bilateral Safeguard measure is applied only up to two years, there is no right to retaliation available to the parties. If this measure is extended up to 4 years, then parties have the right to retaliate.

Question: What happens to customs duties after a safeguard measure expires?

Answer: When a bilateral safeguard measure is terminated, the customs duty on the good returns to the rate that would have applied under the agreement’s tariff schedule as if the safeguard had never been imposed.

Question: In case of an emergency situation, can India take provisional safeguard measures to protect its domestic industry?

Answer: Yes, provisional measures can be used in critical or emergency situations to prevent irreparable harm to the domestic industry. These can be imposed for up to 200 days based on preliminary evidence, but must be followed by a full investigation.

Question: Can multiple types of safeguard measures be applied to the same good at once?

Answer: No. A bilateral safeguard measure under the agreement and a safeguard under Article XIX of GATT 1994 and its related agreement cannot be applied simultaneously to the same good. This prevents double protection for a single product.

India-UK CETA Government Procurement Chapter:

Question: What has been offered to the UK suppliers in India UK CETA GP chapter?

Answer: India has offered central-level procurement (including CPSEs) to the UK suppliers. India’s market access schedule (Annexe 15A) lists out 51 central government entities and an indicative list of 28 CPSEs.

Question: What is included in the UK’s market access offer?

Answer: The UK’s market access schedule (Annexe 15B) lists out 48 central government entities as well as an indicative list of utility-level entities. The UK has also included entities such as Belfast Metropolitan College, Northern Regional College, and North West Regional College, which have not been offered to all trading partners. Apart from this, the UK schedule also lists out the services which have been offered to Indian suppliers.

Question: What are the benefits available to Indian suppliers?

Answer: As part of the FTA, Indian suppliers have guaranteed access to UK procurements being conducted at the central level of government and to certain utilities.

Suppliers will be able to participate in procurements by major government entities such as the Cabinet Office, Department for Business and Trade, National Highways, Department of Health and Social Care, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Department for Education, among others. In addition, Indian suppliers can participate in government procurement conducted by entities such as Belfast Metropolitan College, Northern Regional College, and North West Regional College, which are not offered to all trading partners.

The Government Procurement chapter will ensure meaningful market access for Indian based suppliers. Indian suppliers will be able to compete in UK procurements for a wide range of goods, services and construction services. This includes construction services, IT services, financial and insurance services, telecommunications services, architectural services, and other business services, among others, that may be of interest to Indian suppliers.

Question: How has India protected its sensitive sectors?

Answer: India’s offer includes non-sensitive procurement at the central level only. It also excludes sensitive Ministries/Departments such as the Ministry of Defence, Home Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Personnel and Training, Department of Space, etc. India has not offered state/local government-level access to the UK suppliers.

Question: How is the UK procurement market more accessible?

Answer: Not only will the Indian suppliers be granted non-discriminatory treatment in the UK procurement market, but they will also be treated on par with UK suppliers in terms of social value considerations within the procurement processes, ensuring a level playing field for Indian businesses to compete fairly.

Question: What safeguards has India put in place to protect Indian businesses and MSMEs?

Answer: Preserving policy space: India has taken a complete carve-out for its MSME preferential procurement policy. With respect to the Make in India policy, access for UK suppliers is restricted to the eligibility to participate as deemed ‘Class-II local suppliers’ in domestic tenders above the agreed thresholds. Indian suppliers will continue to receive preferential treatment as ‘Class-I local suppliers’.

Asymmetric thresholds to allow expanded opportunities: The UK has accepted asymmetric thresholds in favour of India. The UK's thresholds for goods & services are at the WTO GPA level of SDR 130,000 (Approx. INR 1.6 crore) while India would have a higher threshold of SDR 450,000 (Approx. INR 5.5 crore) for goods & services; UK and India agreed to have similar threshold of SDR 5 million (approx. INR 62 crore) for Construction Services.

Facilitating measures for Indian small businesses: The chapter text contains an article on facilitating the participation of small businesses in procurement. These include providing tender documents free of charge, prompt payments to suppliers, etc.

Safeguards to protect the country of origin issue: the eligibility to participate as a Class-II local supplier is further restricted by a country of origin requirement. This specifies that only a supplier of the UK providing goods or services with the UK as their country of origin is eligible for such treatment.

