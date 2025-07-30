ETV Bharat / bharat

No Third Party Intervention In Ceasefire With Pakistan During Operation Sindoor: EAM Jaishankar

S Jaishankar was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor

S Jaishankar spoke on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha
File photo of S Jaishankar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST

Updated : July 30, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday made it clear that there was no third party intervention in bringing about a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, asserting that the halting of the Operation was not linked to trade.

Intervening in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump did not have any phone calls between April 22 and June 16. The Opposition INDIA bloc, particularly the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been attacking the government on claims made by Trump on mediation in halting of hostilities between India and Pakistan by using the threat of trade.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (Sansad TV)

He said India will not tolerate any cross-border terrorism and has responded to Pakistan by carrying out Operation Sindoor and will continue to do so whenever the neighbouring country attacks again.

Noting that the Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable, he said a redline was crossed by Pakistan and there had to be accountability and justice.

"Blood and water will not flow together," he said, justifying India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

Jaishankar said the Modi government has corrected the wrongs of Nehru's policies by suspending the Treaty. The Treaty signed by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was not to buy peace, but for appeasement. The External Affairs Minister said terrorism is now on the global agenda only because of the efforts of the Modi government.

He said India exerted huge pressure on Pakistan through the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) process and also despite not being a member of the UN Security Council, India was able to get UN recognition that The Resistance Front (TRF) is proxy of Pakistan-based LeT. The TRF had claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack

