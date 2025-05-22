No Talks Without Territory: India’s Stand After Operation Sindoor Shuts Door On Pakistan’s Proposal

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India’s Ministry of External Affairs has drawn a red line: there will be no bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it vacates the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir.

This firm stance, reaffirmed on Thursday, comes in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s suggestion of Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as neutral venues for dialogue. With India launching Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the possibility of substantive engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours appears increasingly remote.

“You are aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a regular media briefing here on Thursday. “At the same time, I would like to remind you that talks and terror don’t go together. On terrorism, as I had said earlier, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was given to Pakistan some years ago. I would also like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu and Kashmir will only be on the question of vacation of illegally occupied territory by Pakistan.”

Jaiswal comments come even as media reports suggest that Sharif is pleading for talks with India after Pakistan received a drubbing during Operation Sindoor. According to the reports, Sharif is seeking to hold talks with India on four issues: Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism.

Why such bilateral talks are unlikely in the near future is because of the message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent in a nationally televised address on May 12.

“India’s stand is very clear… Terror and talks cannot go together… Terror and trade cannot go together… Water and blood cannot flow together,” Modi had thundered.

India has publicly stated that it sees the Pahalgam attack as a proxy action by Pakistan-backed elements, and that mere diplomatic overtures from Islamabad cannot substitute for concrete action against terrorism. Under these circumstances, any suggestion of resuming dialogue is perceived in New Delhi as premature and strategically naive.

Pakistan’s proposal for Gulf-based mediation may be aimed at projecting reasonableness on the global stage. But India’s rejection – delivered with striking clarity – underscores the deepening trust deficit. New Delhi remains steadfast in its stance that “terror and talks cannot go together”, a policy line it has followed consistently since the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama attacks.

Moreover, India’s insistence that the only subject of future bilateral dialogue would be the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) marks a significant hardening of its diplomatic posture. This reflects both domestic political consensus and the increasing alignment of foreign policy with internal security imperatives.

The suggestion of third-party venues such as Saudi Arabia or the UAE, while diplomatically polite, also runs counter to India’s longstanding position that all issues with Pakistan are strictly bilateral. India has traditionally resisted any form of external mediation, including by friendly powers. Thursday’s statement reinforces that this position remains unchanged even as Pakistan seeks to leverage its ties with Gulf countries to break the impasse.

Given the current ground realities – the recent military operations, heightened security alert across Kashmir, and public outrage over the Pahalgam attack – India is unlikely to entertain any diplomatic gestures that do not begin with a demonstrable dismantling of Pakistan’s terror infrastructure.

Among the issues that Sharif said that the two sides should discuss is water. This comes after India put the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The IWT, signed in 1960, under the auspices of the World Bank, is a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan. It allocates the three eastern rivers – Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej - to India and the three western rivers - Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab - to Pakistan while allowing India limited use of the western rivers for non-consumptive purposes. This treaty has been a cornerstone of India-Pakistan relations, surviving multiple conflicts and serving as a symbol of cooperation amidst hostility.

By suspending the IWT, India has signaled a readiness to use water resources as leverage in its broader strategy against cross-border terrorism. This move allows India greater autonomy over the western rivers, potentially impacting Pakistan’s agriculture and hydroelectric power generation, which heavily depend on these waters.

“Talks between India and Pakistan will happen only if Islamabad agrees to New Delhi’s terms,” Nisha Taneja, Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), told ETV Bharat.

“I would assume that Pakistan would put some terms of their own for such talks,” she said. “I doubt that India would agree to those. They want to talk about water, but India won’t agree.”

Stating that Pakistan’s concern is the IWT, she referred to World Bank president Ajay Banga’s statement that his institute will not interfere in the current conflict between the two South Asian neighbours.

On May 11, a day after the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor, Banga had ruled out any intervention by the World Bank in the suspension of the IWT between India and Pakistan.

“We have no role to play beyond a facilitator,” he said. “There’s a lot of speculation in the media about how the World Bank will step in and fix the problem but it’s all bunk. The World Bank’s role is merely as a facilitator.”

To sum up, for now, the India-Pakistan dialogue process appears not just stalled but structurally obstructed. Operation Sindoor has effectively altered the strategic landscape, reinforcing India’s resolve to act unilaterally in matters of national security. Unless Islamabad can convincingly demonstrate a break from its historical links to terrorism, and a willingness to address core Indian concerns - not least the status of PoK – New Delhi is unlikely to return to the negotiating table.