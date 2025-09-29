ETV Bharat / bharat

Leh Apex Body Pulls Out Of October 6 Talks With Centre After Ladakh Killings

Security personnel stand guard on a road amid curfew, days after violence during protests for Ladakh statehood, in Leh, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has withdrawn from its scheduled talks with the central government, citing unrest and grief in the region following last month’s deadly violence in Leh.

The delegation was set to meet central representatives in New Delhi on October 6, but senior LAB leader Thupstan Chhewang announced on Monday that the talks will not go ahead unless key conditions are met.

At a press conference, Chhewang said the decision was unanimous and driven by public outrage over the September 24 clashes, which left four people dead and more than 50 injured.

For restoration of peace and normalcy in Leh, Chhewang said the onus is on the Union Home Ministry, the Ladakh administration, and local authorities to calm the situation and address people’s fears.

“There is terror and grief among the people. That must be addressed first. Only then can talks be considered,” he said.

The LAB has also sought the release of everyone detained in connection with the incident, including noted environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk.