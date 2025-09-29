Leh Apex Body Pulls Out Of October 6 Talks With Centre After Ladakh Killings
Chairman of Leh Apex Body Thupstan Chhewang said that as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks
Published : September 29, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Srinagar: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has withdrawn from its scheduled talks with the central government, citing unrest and grief in the region following last month’s deadly violence in Leh.
The delegation was set to meet central representatives in New Delhi on October 6, but senior LAB leader Thupstan Chhewang announced on Monday that the talks will not go ahead unless key conditions are met.
At a press conference, Chhewang said the decision was unanimous and driven by public outrage over the September 24 clashes, which left four people dead and more than 50 injured.
For restoration of peace and normalcy in Leh, Chhewang said the onus is on the Union Home Ministry, the Ladakh administration, and local authorities to calm the situation and address people’s fears.
“There is terror and grief among the people. That must be addressed first. Only then can talks be considered,” he said.
The LAB has also sought the release of everyone detained in connection with the incident, including noted environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Restrictions remain in place across Leh town following the violence, which erupted during a shutdown called by one of LAB’s constituent groups. The LAB has long been agitating for full statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.
In a separate statement, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) threw its weight behind the LAB’s conditions. KDA leader Sajjad Kargili demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Wangchuk, who has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and moved to a jail in Jodhpur, along with several youth leaders.
The KDA has also sought an independent judicial probe, alleging that the administration ignored advance intelligence about possible unrest.
