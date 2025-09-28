ETV Bharat / bharat

No Subdivision of 1% Quota Between Blindness, Low Vision: Social Justice Ministry To Railway Board

New Delhi: The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment has advised railways against subdividing 1 per cent reservation earmarked for persons with visual impairment into 0.5 per cent each for persons who are "blind" and those with "low vision."

The ministry made the suggestion in a letter to the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. It said it has got to know about a railway recruitment exercise in which 1 per cent quota has been subdivided into 0.5 per cent each for the blind and those with low vision.

The ministry said the railways must follow Section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, which mandates a reservation of not less than four per cent of the total number of vacancies in government establishments for persons with benchmark disabilities.