ETV Bharat / bharat

No Spot Booking At Sabarimala This Year; 80,000 Pilgrims Allowed For Darshan A Day: Kerala Minister

The virtual queue system will allow pilgrims to select their travel route at the time of booking, helping them choose less crowded paths.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

A file photo of devotees at the Sabarimala Temple ahead of the Makaravilakku festival
A file photo of devotees at the Sabarimala Temple ahead of the Makaravilakku festival (ANI)

Kottayam (Kerala): Kerala Devaswom Department Minister V N Vasavan has announced that there will be no spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrims this year. The minister clarified that pilgrims arriving without pre-booking will be checked at the site. With the introduction of spot booking, the number of pilgrims exceeded expectations, leading to challenges in crowd management. As a result, the government has decided to eliminate spot booking to control congestion.

The minister also said additional parking facilities will be arranged at Nilakkal and Erumeli, and a maximum of 80,000 people will be allowed to have darshan per day. Reporting at Sabarimala will be restricted to accredited journalists only, as per a court order. However, the court will be informed about an alternative arrangement involving a special pass issued by the board.

This decision was taken during a review meeting of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsava, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The virtual queue system will allow pilgrims to select their travel route at the time of booking, helping them choose less crowded paths. Necessary facilities will also be provided for devotees on the Forest Path.

During peak hours, if vehicle control is required, identified centres will be equipped with the necessary infrastructure. Roads and parking areas leading to Sabarimala will be repaired soon to accommodate the high number of visitors.

The darshan slots should be booked in advance through the Sabarimala online booking system on the Travancore Devaswom Board website. Unlike last year, where spot booking was allowed for unregistered pilgrims, this year online booking is mandatory. More than a lakh pilgrims had thronged at some points last year, prompting the decision to make the entire booking process online.

Also Read:

  1. No Action Against Media House Which Interviewed CM As It Apologised: LDF
  2. Former Akashavani News Anchor Ramachandran Dies

Kottayam (Kerala): Kerala Devaswom Department Minister V N Vasavan has announced that there will be no spot booking for Sabarimala pilgrims this year. The minister clarified that pilgrims arriving without pre-booking will be checked at the site. With the introduction of spot booking, the number of pilgrims exceeded expectations, leading to challenges in crowd management. As a result, the government has decided to eliminate spot booking to control congestion.

The minister also said additional parking facilities will be arranged at Nilakkal and Erumeli, and a maximum of 80,000 people will be allowed to have darshan per day. Reporting at Sabarimala will be restricted to accredited journalists only, as per a court order. However, the court will be informed about an alternative arrangement involving a special pass issued by the board.

This decision was taken during a review meeting of the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku Mahotsava, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The virtual queue system will allow pilgrims to select their travel route at the time of booking, helping them choose less crowded paths. Necessary facilities will also be provided for devotees on the Forest Path.

During peak hours, if vehicle control is required, identified centres will be equipped with the necessary infrastructure. Roads and parking areas leading to Sabarimala will be repaired soon to accommodate the high number of visitors.

The darshan slots should be booked in advance through the Sabarimala online booking system on the Travancore Devaswom Board website. Unlike last year, where spot booking was allowed for unregistered pilgrims, this year online booking is mandatory. More than a lakh pilgrims had thronged at some points last year, prompting the decision to make the entire booking process online.

Also Read:

  1. No Action Against Media House Which Interviewed CM As It Apologised: LDF
  2. Former Akashavani News Anchor Ramachandran Dies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KERALA DEVASWOM DEPARTMENTLORD AYAPPA TEMPLEKERALA TOURISMKERALA GOVTSPOT BOOKING CLOSED IN SABARIMALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.