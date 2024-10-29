No Significant Weather Change Expected in Delhi; Heavy Rainfall Recorded in Parts of Odisha and Goa

New Delhi: No significant weather events are expected across most parts of India over the next week according to the India Meteorological Department. However, in the last 24 hours, certain areas experienced heavy rainfall, notably Odisha, Konkan and Goa, with Odisha's Angul district recording 10 cm and Panjim in North Goa seeing 7 cm of rainfall.

The IMD reports that an upper air cyclonic circulation, previously centred over southern Odisha and adjacent coastal Andhra Pradesh, has now moved towards southern Chhattisgarh and nearby regions in Odisha. This system, extending up to the middle troposphere, is inclined southward with height, which could bring isolated showers to affected areas.

Forecast and Warnings

South Peninsular India: Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, coastal and interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from October 31 to November 2.

Heavy Rainfall Alerts: Isolated heavy rainfall is expected over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and interior Karnataka on November 1 and 2. The rest of the country is expected to remain dry and calm over the coming week, with no significant weather systems anticipated. Citizens are advised to stay informed of updates from the National Weather Bulletin and to prepare accordingly if located in areas with a heavy rainfall forecast.

Advisory

The IMD has made district-wise warnings available on its website, offering timely alerts for specific regions. Additionally, it has issued advisories for fishermen to monitor weather updates and exercise caution.