No Shade, No Shelter, No Rights: Climate Crisis Is Breaking The Backs Of India’s Informal Workers

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: For millions of informal workers in India, climate change is no longer a distant environmental threat, it is an assault on their everyday existence. Foe hundreds of street vendors, waste pickers, domestic workers, and rickshaw pullers the climate crisis is biological, not just ecological.

For over 90% of India's informal sector labour force, the climate crisis is an unrelenting struggle. From Seemapuri to Kashmere Gate, across mounds of garbage to the backs of apartment buildings, Delhi's informal workers are breaking down, physically, financially, and invisibly.

"This heat, it does not just burn your skin, it burns your soul," says Ramu, a 44-year-old rickshaw puller. He used to work for 10-12 hours a day and now is done after 5 hours.

Sandeep Verma, Convenor of the Indian Hawkers Alliance, told ETV Bharat, “frontline informal workers like rickshaw pullers, construction workers, street vendors, and gig workers are interconnected. Their livelihoods are deeply dependent on each other. The working class faces a common set of challenges. They they all struggle with daily survival during heatwaves.”

Verma goes on to add: “These workers are often not registered under labour laws, so they are excluded from protections. We have strong laws like the Street Vendors Act, but implementation is nearly zero. Instead of protection, vendors in Delhi are facing eviction and harassment. Structures are being demolished illegally."

Indian Hawkers Alliance has started a grassroots initiative called Vendor Social Responsibility (VSR). “This is our version of CSR. There are no public toilets, especially for women, forcing them to reduce water intake and risking their health. Government schemes or relief measures barely reach them.” The Alliance is setting up local cooling stations and buying water tanks when the Jal Board doesn't help. The Indiaan Meteorological Department (IMD), and for the first time, we received a positive response."

India faced most a most brutal summer in the last 14 years in 2024, with 536 heat wave days country wide. In April, Delhi- like most of North India- felt the effects of extreme heat; such as cloudbursts leading to flooding and disaster. For informal workers, these climate events were serious impediments to normal livelihood.

The Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) conducted a state of informal labour study using climate impacts from years 2001-2020, and found climate events resulted in huge loss in labour hours and caused nearly 70% of economic losses in the informal sector. Informal workers are most impacted by climate change.

"Earlier, we had designated stands where we could rest under trees," Mohammad Shilaudin, a rickshaw puller representative told ETV Bharat. "Now, MCD has removed those and handed the space to parking contractors who charge us up to ₹100. We have no shelter, no charging points for electric rickshaws, and no drinking water.”

Shilaudin’s demands are basic: designated parking, rest shelters, water stations, and basic health coverage.

Naresh, a food vendor in Saket, told ETV Bharat, "After working in Delhi for two decades, I still feel invisible. Despite the scorching heat, we start at 6 AM. Outside, there’s no shade; inside our homes, it’s hotter. We’re not even allowed to put up a tarpaulin without paying bribes of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000."

The business has dried up. "People go to air-conditioned restaurants. We sit in the sun and wait." If vendors work past 10 PM, they face harassment. "Police ask us to pack up. We earn for just 2 hours, but sit for 12."

At Bhalswa landfill, waste pickers battle both fire and flood. They work amid burning plastic, toxic fumes, and collapsing garbage mounds. Women pickers arrive late—for safety, and get fewer recyclables. Medical waste, syringes, rotting food, and broken glass are daily hazards.

From Heat Alerts to Heat Justice