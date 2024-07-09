No Sale Of 14 Products Whose Licences Suspended, Patanjali Tells SC

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved Limited on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has halted the sale of the 14 products whose manufacturing licences were suspended by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April this year. The company submitted before a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta that media platforms have also been instructed to withdraw advertisements of these 14 products in any form and instructions have been issued to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products.

The apex court directed Patanjali Ayurved Limited to file an affidavit within two weeks stating whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of advertisements has been acceded to and, also whether advertisements of the 14 products have been withdrawn.

The apex court was also informed that the Indian Medical Association’s president has issued an apology regarding his controversial remarks regarding the hearing in the Patanjali matter. It was contended that the apology had been sent to the media and published in IMA's monthly journal and it was also uploaded on its website. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on July 30.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the IMA alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine. In a previous hearing on the matter, the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority had told the apex court that the manufacturing licences of 14 products of Patanjali Ayurved Limited and Divya Pharmacy have been "suspended with immediate effect".

On May 14, the apex court reserved its order on the contempt notice issued to Swami Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurved Limited in the misleading advertisements case.

