ETV Bharat / bharat

No Right To Rest Until India Reaches The Pinnacle, Says Shah

Kochi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership India's economy has moved up sharply, and called upon the people of the country to put in their utmost effort to take it to the top in every field in the world. He, however, expressed regret that Kerala "remains" where it was 11 years ago, and blamed the "stagnation" caused by Communist ideology as holding back the southern state.

Speaking after inaugurating the Manorama News Conclave 2025 here, Shah contrasted the current government's record with that of previous administrations, saying India had long been a victim of economic instability.

"During the leadership of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's economy stood at 11th place. The only good thing the Congress government managed in its 10 years was that they did not let it slip to 12th," he said. In the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi had taken the country from the 11th position to becoming the world's fourth-largest economy.

"Until we reach the pinnacle and build a great India, no one has the right to rest. When the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was celebrated, Modi Ji set a goal that during this journey from 75 to 100 years of independence, all 1.4 billion citizens must put in their utmost effort and take the nation to the top in every field in the world," Shah said.